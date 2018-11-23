You won’t find a better deal on the triple camera packing Huawei Mate 20 Pro this Black Friday.

The Black Friday UK deals are here and this one has certainly got our attention. Fonehouse is currently offering the just released Huawei Mate 20 Pro for free with a £36 per month contract. Add that price up over the 24 months of the contract and it comes out at just £864.

Incredible Huawei Mate 20 Pro Black Friday Deal Huawei Mate 20 Pro Twilight – 100GB of data on Vodafone The excellent and newly-released Mate 20 Pro on a ridiculously good value 100GB contract with absolutely nothing to pay upfront. A Black Friday deal not to be missed. This comes to just £864 after two years considering the phone alone retails for £899.

What makes this deal completely and utterly mouthwatering is that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro costs £899 if you buy it outright –you’re pretty much getting all that data for free and saving money on the phone. Can’t say fairer than that.

Typically, a 100GB contract through Vodafone for the Mate 20 Pro (via Carphone Warehouse) would set you back £64 per month with a £29.99 fee. That’s £1565.99 over 24 months. Essentially you’re saving yourself over £700.

And the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is certainly a phone that deserves your attention. It’s arguably our favourite Android phone of the year and boasts an absolute load of features. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor, three cameras on the back that shoot excellent snaps and a huge 4200 mAh battery. This massive cell should last you two days and when it does run out of juice, it charges up in less than an hour.

We scored the Mate 20 Pro 4.5/5 in our glowing review and we ended the review by saying, ” The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is easily the most feature-packed phone you can buy right now. It has a fantastic camera, superb screen, competition-beating battery life and plenty of additional tricks alongside.

It can also do things that other phones can’t – like charge at 40W and use its Qi-charging capabilities to juice up other phones.”

