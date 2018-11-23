Insane Black Friday Deal: Free Mate 20 Pro with bumper 100GB contract

This is simply one of the best value phone deals you’ll see for Black Friday 2018 UK on one of the best smartphones of the year.

If you’re after Huawei’s three-camera wonder phone this Black Friday then you need to stop what you’re doing and grab this deal from Fonehouse. For just £36 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront for the Mate 20 Pro, you’re getting an incredible 100GB data contract with Vodafone. That’s more data than you can shake a stick at. Doing the maths, that’s just £864 after two years.

Incredible Huawei Mate 20 Pro Black Friday Deal Huawei Mate 20 Pro Black – 100GB of data on Vodafone The excellent and newly-released Mate 20 Pro on a ridiculously good value 100GB contract with absolutely nothing to pay upfront. A Black Friday deal not to be missed. This comes to just £864 after two years considering the phone alone retails for £899.

What makes this deal completely and utterly mouthwatering is that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro costs £899 if you buy it outright –you’re pretty much getting all that data for free and saving money on the phone. Can’t say fairer than that.

Typically, a 100GB contract through Vodafone for the Mate 20 Pro (via Carphone Warehouse) would set you back £64 per month with a £29.99 fee. That’s £1565.99 over 24 months. Essentially you’re saving yourself over £700.

And the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is certainly a phone that deserves your attention. It’s arguably our favourite Android phone of the year and boasts an absolute load of features. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor, three cameras on the back that shoot excellent snaps and a huge 4200 mAh battery. This massive cell should last you two days and when it does run out of juice, it charges up in less than an hour.

We scored the Mate 20 Pro 4.5/5 in our glowing review and we ended the review by saying, ” The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is easily the most feature-packed phone you can buy right now. It has a fantastic camera, superb screen, competition-beating battery life and plenty of additional tricks alongside.

It can also do things that other phones can’t – like charge at 40W and use its Qi-charging capabilities to juice up other phones.”

