Huawei Mate 20 Pro Deal: Bag 10GB of data for just £24 per month

An incredible deal on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro has just become available, allowing you to make the flagship device yours for just £24 per month.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is an incredibly powerful smartphone with a large edge-to-edge screen and a great triple camera. If you’re a power user, this could be a great choice for your next device. This deal offers the smartphone, which had an RRP of £899 at launch, for just £24 per month and £40 upfront (with the code TRUSTED10) — for which you’ll get a monthly allowance of 10GB of mobile data.

The 6.39-inch screen is not just one of the biggest screens, it’s also one of the very best. Contrast is phenomenal, and colours are stunningly vibrant, making HDR videos in particular look incredible and irresistible. The one small complaint we had is that the sides of the screen are curved, which takes some getting used to.

The battery is also very impressive; we found that it lasted us from 8am one day until midnight the next, which is far better than most phones on the market. Not only does it have a hefty 4200mAh capacity, but the phone is supplied with a speedy 40W fast charger than can replenish the battery from nothing to 65-70% in just 30 minutes.

The processor is the 7nm Kirin 980, which is very powerful and also efficient, putting most other Android phones in the shade. Everything feels quick and smooth with this snappy bit of hardware, whether you’re streaming videos or playing games.

Camera performance puts this device firmly in the first rank, as its three rear sensors give the user a tremendous amount of versatility. The main camera alone boasts an impressive resolution of 40-megapixels.

If you’re looking for a highly capable smartphone that can deal with anything you throw at it, not to mention its enviable battery life and high-performing camera, then go for this deal quickly — it probably won’t stick around at this price.

