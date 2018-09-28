The Huawei Mate lineup is the Chinese firm’s series of phablets that are designed to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and iPhone XS Max. This year we’re expecting three new phones to join the lineup: the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which has already launched, followed by the Huawei Mate 20 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

While the Lite is already here, there are plenty of rumours circulating about what might yet be to come from its two bigger, higher-end siblings. Read on for all the latest leaks and reports surrounding the rest of the Mate 20 lineup.

Huawei Mate 20 Price and Release Date: How much will they cost?

The Mate 20 Lite launched on September 5 in the UK and is available for £379, but we know less about its, ahem, Mates. The Mate 20 Pro is rumoured to retail for around $730 (£555) when it hits the shelves, if information shared on Weibo proves to be correct.

Meanwhile, a recently surfaced retail listing for the Mate 20 suggests that it will retail for a whopping $999 (around £790). Given that the Mate 20 Pro is expected to be more expensive than the standard Mate 20, we’d wager that either this or the Weibo rumour is inaccurate.

However, according to a site called Girafa, the Mate 20 Pro will cost 4,000 ILS (~£850), and the Mate 20 will cost 3,000 ILS (~£650).

All should be revealed on October 16, when the two phones are expected to be officially unveiled at an event in London.

Huawei Mate 20 Design: What will the phones look like?

Although both phones will carry the Mate 20 branding, it looks like there’ll be plenty of cosmetic differences between them.

The Mate 20 Pro will be equipped with a mammoth 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, according to South Korean news outlet The Bell. A 6.3-inch display, however, has also been touted.

The publication reports that Huawei recently commissioned Samsung’s display-making arm to design and manufacture such a screen for a smartphone it’s hoping to launch in the October to December period − there’s a strong chance that phone is the Mate 20 Pro.

Girafa claims the Mate 20 Pro’s screen will be curved, though we’re taking this report with a generous pinch of salt, as this is a rumour we haven’t seen anywhere else.

At the top of the screen is allegedly a fairly chunky display notch, as shown in a series of recent leaks, and a render published by Slashleaks claims to show the Mate 20 Pro (in a case) sporting an unusual-looking Leica-branded triple rear camera around the back. The sensors and flash appear to be arranged in a two-by-two grid.

According to WinFuture.de, the Pro model’s screen will have a 3120 x 1440 resolution, and a fingerprint sensor will be embedded under it. It could be made available in black, blue, twilight and dark green colour options.

Meanwhile, the middle-of-the-road Mate 20 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch 2560 x 1440 AMOLED screen and a much smaller ‘waterdrop’ display notch, thanks to the fact that it doesn’t contain the same Face ID-style biometric sensors at the top.

It’s also expected to miss out on an in-display fingerprint scanner, and will likely feature one on the back instead.

If you want to see what the handset might look like when its screen is turned on, then look no further than these renders from XDA, which are allegedly based on factory samples. As is always the case with renders such as these, be prepared to take them with a pinch of salt.

XDA has also advised that it doesn’t know the exact dimensions of the device, so the sizes of the bezels, notch, and camera sensors are subject to change. Nevertheless, if the Mate 20 comes close to delivering on this design, it could be a very nice-looking phone indeed.

One or both of the phones may end up with a glass back, thanks to the wireless charging they’re rumoured to be packing support for. Recently, MySmartPrice discovered a FCC application from Huawei to produce its own Qi wireless charger.

Huawei Mate 20 Specs and Features: How powerful will they be?

So far we have one piece of confirmed information. One or both of the phones will be powered by a Huawei-made Kirin 980 CPU, which was revealed at IFA 2018 in August.

However, beyond that we’ll have to turn to the rumour mill, which tells us that the Mate 20 Pro will have at least 6GB of RAM, an in-screen fingerprint reader, a 42-megapixel triple-camera setup on the rear and 40W fast-charging.

We don’t know whether or not the Pro model will feature wireless charging, but considering the standard Mate 20 is rumoured to be getting it, we’d be surprised if it didn’t also come to the bigger model.

Its smaller sibling, the regular Mate 20, will come with 6GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of internal storage, a 4200mAh battery and wireless charging. It’s also expected to have at least one 20-megapixel camera on its rear.

Judging by a render leaked by Quandt in mid-September, Huawei’s next-gen AirPods rival − the Freebuds 2 Pro buds − will offer a unique charging solution. They’ll apparently come with a Qi-enabled charging case that can be replenished on a compatible charging pad.

However – and this is where it gets really cool – it appears the wireless buds can be recharged by placing the case on the back of the phone itself.

Girafa also claims the Mate 20 duo will feature something called Bone Voice ID, which will let you unlock the phones with your voice. Huawei is also reportedly preparing to launch a miniature nano SD card, which will go up to 256GB.

