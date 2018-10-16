Huawei Mate 20 Launch Live Stream: Watch today’s event here from 2pm

How to watch the Huawei Mate 20 launch today – complete Mate 20 launch live stream guide

In just a few hours, Huawei will reveal its eagerly anticipated new flagship, the Mate 20, at a special launch event in London. We’ll be live on the ground covering all the action as it happens, and you can follow along in real-time with the help of our guide to live streaming the Huawei Mate 20 launch.

Set to be unveiled later today, the Huawei Mate 20 and its more powerful sibling, the Mate 20 Pro, are primed to compete with other premium large-display smartphones at the top-end of the mobile market – namely, it’ll be gunning for the likes of the iPhone XS Max, Galaxy Note 9, and Pixel 3 XL.

It’s expected to be quite the headline-grabber, coming with the Chinese company’s latest flagship SoC, the Kirin 980, and a host of other high-end features, including a tripe-camera setup (as seen to excellent effect on the P20 Pro).

Other rumours suggest it might be the first mainstream phone to deploy an in-display fingerprint sensor, and that it could support two-way wireless charging.

Can’t be at the ExCeL Centre in London? It couldn’t be easier to watch the Huawei Mate 20 launch online.

The action kicks off at 2pm BST, which is 9am US eastern time and 6am Pacific time, and we’ve embedded a live stream of the Mate 20 event below for your convenience – just check back this afternoon and enjoy seeing all the action unfold.

