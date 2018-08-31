Trending:

The Huawei Mate 20 is official and will be revealed on 16 October

Alan Martin

We already knew the Huawei Mate 20 Lite existed long before it was officially revealed thanks to an embarrassing leak from Vodafone. But what would a ‘Lite’ version of a handset be without more powerful siblings? Sure enough, Huawei has confirmed the existence of more Mate 20 handsets to follow.

At the end of a presentation encompassing a smart speaker, a tracking tool, new P20 colours and a brand new processor, Huawei CEO Richard Yu revealed that the first beneficiary of the aforementioned chip would be the Mate 20 series.

Yes, not only will the Mate 20 be packing the freshly-announced 7nm Kirin 980 chipset, but it’ll also come in at least two different flavours as a ‘series’ – three if you include the already-revealed Mate 20 Lite. Both of the new phones will be revealed at a special Huawei event in London on Tuesday 16 October.

That’s all we know officially for now, but we’ve heard quite a few Mate 20 rumours already, so have a reasonable idea of what to expect in October. The Pro version is said to be a 6.9-inch AMOLED beast packing 6GB RAM, an in-screen fingerprint reader and a 42-megapixel triple-camera setup.

The regular Mate 20 is rumoured to have similar core specs, but come in a smaller 6.3-inch frame with two snappers on the back – one of which will be 20-megapixels. Here’s prolific leaker Evan Blass giving us an early look at what the handset will look like:

This all remains rumour and speculation for now, of course, but there is one thing we definitely know for sure: we only have 46 days to find out if we’re right.

