Huawei launches a purpose-built runner’s smartwatch to rival Garmin

Huawei has announced the launch of the Watch GT Runner, which is a wearable that is targeted squarely at serious runners. Can it overcome the likes of Garmin to be the smartwatch of choice for fitness fanatics?

The Huawei Watch GT Runner is the brand’s latest smartwatch, and as its name suggests, it has got a laser focus on running rather than just being a general fitness watch. Could it go toe-to-toe with the likes of the Coros Pace 2 or the Garmin Forerunner 745?

Based around the Huawei Watch GT, this wearable packs in highly accurate GPS and heartrate sensing technology to give you insights into your running performance. Check it out in the video below:

One of the watch’s proudest boasts is its Dual-Band Five-System GNSS, which should be able to track your position far more precisely as you work your way around your favourite running routes, with satellite location also having been improved.

The device’s new TrueSeen 5.0+ heart rate monitor consists of eight photodiodes in a circular arrangement and two sets of light sources, while the curved glass lens is also designed to minimalise external light interference; AI is also employed to filter out unwanted “noise” during intensive exercise, so tracking your BPM should be very accurate. To be precise, according to Huawei you’ll get 97% accuracy within 10 bpm, the equivalent of a chest strap monitor.

Overall, the watch is also constructed quite ergonomically; despite being a fairly large timepiece (46.4 x 46.4 x 11mm), it weighs only 38.5g, as the lug has been hollowed out for extra efficiency and the floating antenna design within has also reduced the wearable’s weight. Despite this, it still boasts the excellent battery life typical for Huawei watches, apparently giving you around 14 days of use from a single charge.

The improvements aren’t just about hardware; Huawei has also ushered in a Running Ability Index which takes into account historical running heart rate, pace, distance, and frequency, giving you a good idea of your “level” as a runner compared to your peers and the action points needed in your future training plans. Speaking of these training plans, there’s also an AI Running Coach on board that can provide you with customised training plans to get the most out of your workout.

The Huawei Watch GT Runner will be available in two colours (Black Durable Polymer Fibre and Grey Durable Polymer Fibre), and will retail for a price of €299 (~£250).