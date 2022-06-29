Huawei unveils big screen MateBook D 16 laptop

Huawei is introducing a new line of products, including the latest MateBook D 16, which boasts a massive 16-inch display.

The latest iteration of the MateBook D 16 boasts the same large 16-inch panel, which is aimed at hybrid workers who need a lot of screen space.

The display has a screen-to-body ratio of 90% and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is also TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified, which should help protect the user’s eyes.

The laptop weighs 1.7kg, which is fairly light for a 16-inch device. It comes with the latest Alder Lake Intel 12th-Generation Core H-Series processor, that can be configured up to an i7-12700H. It also comes with up to a TDP of 40W, dual-channel RAM and a high-speed solid-state drive.

Huawei has included its own Shark Fin Fan cooling system which allows users to switch between Standard and Performance Mode without issue, with the company claiming the laptop won’t overheat even during intensive tasks.

The company also mentioned that its own Metaline Antenna technology will allow users to enjoy stable wireless networks, with the downloading speeds being increased by 55%, with lag in gaming and video conference decreasing by 57% and 67%, respectively.

Since it is being marketed as a device ideal for hybrid workers, it comes with a 1080p AI camera that should make video calls clear and simple, with FollowCam adjusting the screen in real-time to keep the speakerin the centre of the shot.

The MateBook D 16 features a quad-mic setup that’s housed along the side of the laptop, which can pick up noise from up to five metres away, according to the company.

It also boasts Super Device, which makes it easy to switch between other Huawei devices nearby and collaborate with them, also being supported by the Huawei MateView Monitor.

The MateBook D 16 is set to launch on 13th July in the UK, with the those pre-ordering ahead of time recieiving a free Huawei MateView GT monitor. The Intel Core i5 model will be available from £749.99, while the i7 configuration will be priced at £999.99.