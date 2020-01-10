Huawei’s budget-friendly Honor brand reveals new MagicBook laptops

Honor has taken a page out of parent company Huawei’s book, launching two new MagicBook laptops.

The company showed off the new 15.6 and 14-inch laptops at CES earlier this week. Both will come with the a multi-screen collaboration feature.

This means that users will be able to easily sync their phones with their laptops and flick through photos, music and other mobile data on the larger screen.

The new laptops will also come with a tidy pop-up webcam, which is hidden amongst the buttons on the keyboard. Unfortunately, this means that the camera sits at a monstrously unflattering angle, so it’s best used for checking your teeth rather than calling your new boyfriend.

Hiding the camera here does mean that the laptops have sizeable screens, with a screen-to-body ratio of 84% on the smaller gadget and 87% on the 15.6-inch device. While this doesn’t quite match-up with the ratios boasted by Apple’s Macbook series, it’s still a decent size.

The laptops are a lot lighter than their similarly named competitor. The mighty Macbook Pro weighs in at 2KG, but Honor’s larger MagicBook will only add 1.53KG to your backpack.

Both laptops will be packing a Ryzen processor – either the AMD Ryzen 7 3700U or the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. These will come accompanied by Ryzen graphic cards – the Radeon AX Vega or Radeon Vega 8, depending on the chosen processor.

While we haven’t been able to test out the new device, we’re not convinced that the gadgets will pack much juice. The 15.6-inch device only offers a 42Wh battery, but the smaller laptop has a slightly beefier battery at 52Wh.

There’s no confirmation on price yet but given Honor’s past record of cut-price products both laptops will probably be budget-friendly.

Honor also showed off a series of cheap gadgets at CES that the company released last year: the Honor Band 5, the Band 5 Sport and the Honor MagicWatch.

