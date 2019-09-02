Huawei could release a new pair of Freelace 2 earphones at the IFA 2019 tradeshow in Berlin.

The company teased the release in a tweet over the weekend. The tweet didn’t offer many details outside of the fact that earphones will use the company’s new Kirin technology. The set will presumably be a successor to Huawei’s existing Freelace earphones.

New Kirin technology will connect you to a whole new audio experience. Discover how by following #HuaweiIFA2019 👉 https://t.co/Al4vGP6xiX#RethinkEvolution #IFA19 pic.twitter.com/WBwKrACotr — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) August 31, 2019

Outside of this the only details we got came from a short video in the tweet. It suggests they will have a very different design to the original Huawei Freelace. Specifically it looks like the new earphones will have a true wireless design similar to the Apple Airpods 2019 and Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Related: Best wireless headphones 2019

The original Huawei Freelace had a band design similar to most running headphones that felt a little old-school. This plus some audio issues meant they only scored 3.5/5 in our in-depth Huawei Freelace review, where we noted:

“They offer reasonably good audio quality, a nice pairing mechanism and a few nifty features, like the ability to charge them from your phone.But issues with their fit and noise isolation hinder their overall appeal.

“If you want a gym set you’ll be better off investing in something like the Jaybird X4. If you just want a wireless pair for the morning commute there are plenty of solid true-wireless options, like the Amps Air and TicPods Free.”

Related: Best true wireless earphones 2019

The release date means the Freelace 2 will launch just before the hotly anticipated Huawei Mate 30. Huawei is set to unveil the Mate 30 in Munich on the 19th. The Mate 30 is the company’s new Galaxy Note 10 rival. Official details about it are scarce outside of the fact it will be impacted by the recent US trade ban against Huawei.

The ban forced Google to remove Huawei’s Android license and means the Mate 30 won’t be able to run critical services and applications from the search giant.

Outside of this, the only other semi-legitimate looking rumours we’ve seen suggest it will have an upgraded version of the Huawei P30 Pro’s camera and run using the company’s fabled Kirin 985 CPU.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More