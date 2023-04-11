Huawei FreeBuds 5 shake-up wireless buds with fresh droplet design

The Huawei FreeBuds 5 have made their official bow with an attractive new droplet design that adds a bit of flair for those looking for buds that stand out from the crowd.

However, there’s plenty to shout about here in terms of high-end specs. Firstly, the Freebuds 5 are Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified (96 kHz/24 bit), while Huawei is also promising the open design can still support active noise cancelling.

Users can also rely on AI-based noise cancellation during calls, with Huawei promising the “three-mic array works in tandem with a deep neutral network (DNN) algorithm to cancel out noise during calls, so that you’re heard loud and clear.”

In terms of sound quality, the company is promising an “ultra-magnet dynamic driver, equipped with bass turbo technology which produces bass tones that drop as low as 16Hz,” which is quite the promise for an open ear design.

“Triple adaptive EQ optimises sound quality in real time all the way from 100 Hz to 2000 Hz, to eliminate discrepancies caused by ear canal shape, wearing status, and volume level, and provide for consistently excellent sound quality,” the company says in the press release.

The FreeBuds 5 can last for 30-hours on a single charge (with ANC disabled), while five minutes on charge will get you an additional two hours of listening. Huawei says the product is compatible with any iOS or Android smartphone, pairing via Bluetooth.

The droplet design is certainly unique, with Huawei saying its double-C curves have been designed to fit the contours of the ears. The design also provide a larger contact area between the ears and earbuds, which Huawei says reduces strain.

The Huawei FreeBuds 5 will be available from April 15 and are priced at just £139.99 in the UK. There’ll be available in Ceramic White, Silver Frost, and Coral Orange.