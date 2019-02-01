Huawei teases its foldable phone once again with official MWC 2019 invite

With just a month to go until the biggest mobile event of the year takes place in Barcelona, Huawei has once again teased its headline announcement.

Huawei has just announced its MWC 2019 event will take place on February 24, and if the teaser on the invite is anything to go by then we should definitely be getting that foldable phone the company has previously teased.

Foldable phones could very well be a theme of MWC 2019, with Huawei joining Samsung and possibly Huawei in launching a device in the new form-factor.

Huawei’s invite shows what looks like a foldable handset with the screen on the outside, along with the tagline ‘Connecting The Future’. That ‘Connecting’ will likely refer to the fact this phone should also be one of the first to boast 5G connectivity.

What still remains to be seen is whether this foldable phone will be a consumer-ready product or simply a tease or concept of something to come later in the year.

We’re also expecting to see Huawei show-off updates to its flagship ‘P’ series at the show. Last year’s P20 and P20 Pro were two of the finest phones of the year, so the Chinese brand has a lot to do to keep up this impressive. Current P30 rumours point towards a smaller dewdrop-style notch, multiple cameras on the back and the 7nm Kirin 980 chipset inside.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Huawei showcase both the foldable device and P30 at MWC or save the latter for a dedicated event later on. Last year, for instance, Huawei used MWC to launch updates to its tablet line-up and then followed that up with the P20 launch a month later in Paris. We wouldn’t be surprised if we saw something like this again.

