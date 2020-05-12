Huawei finds clever loophole to keep Google apps on ‘new’ Android phones

Huawei has found a novel way to keep Google apps on its flagship smartphones – just re-release old handsets like the P30 Pro as a brand new edition… again.

The latest new version of the phone offers the same design as the original, but now has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It now runs Android 10 out of the box and has some new colour options.

So, given the P40 Pro is out there and the P30 Pro is well over a year old, why is Huawei relaunching it for the second time? Well the firm says it is celebrating the anniversary of its release, but we all know that’s not really the case.

Simply put: this was the last flagship phone the company released before the United States imposed trade restrictions on Huawei, preventing it from using Google’s apps and services.

Newer devices like the P40 Pro can still use the open source version of Android, but not Google Mobile Services. That means no Play Store, no Gmail, Chrome, YouTube apps, etc.. The new version of the P30 Pro remains exempt from the restrictions, meaning those purchasing the phone will have the full Android experience.

In a press release, the company writes: “The HUAWEI P30 Pro New Edition keeps its iconic design but comes with three new stunning colour options: Silver Frost, Aurora and Black. The device also welcomes enhanced storage and comes equipped with EMUI 10.1, supported by Android 10, Google Mobile Services (including Google Play Store) and the Huawei AppGallery.”

It’ll go on sale in Germany first and foremost on June 1. In the UK it will arrive on June 3 and cost from £699. Those snapping up the ‘New Edition’ will also get a free Huawei Watch GT2e if they order before the end of June.

It’s the second time the company has pulled this trick, having done so in September last year too. So far it’s proving effective. See you in six months time for the Huawei P30 Pro New (New, New) Edition?

