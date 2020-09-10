Huawei EMUI 11 is here: All the new features explained

Huawei has just announced the next version of the software that’ll run on its phones and tablets – EMUI 11.

While this isn’t a huge update, especially in terms of user-facing features, there’s still a bunch of new stuff here. Some of these revolve around the UI, while others are more on the backend.

One of the new features that caught my eye the most is the far improved multi-window support, which makes use of Huawei’s large phones by letting you shrink apps down to more manageable windows. On larger folding phones you can have two apps side-by-side and they can be minimised and resized with a shortcut Huawei is calling Quick Ball. Huawei is also improving how apps work between your phone and Huawei laptop.

There have been a number of UI tweaks across EMUI, but don’t come here expecting a big change from what’s gone before. This is still very much Huawei software and if you weren’t a fan before we doubt you’ll suddenly come around. The gallery app has been improved with simpler navigation, you can now switch your audio source through a handy picker and there’s been a big focus on the always-on display.

The AOD has some new designs, including some styles influenced by Dutch abstract artist Mondrian, and you can bring colours from your own snaps to add more customisation and really make it your own. There are also some animated styles, which is a rarity. While AODs can often hurt battery life, we’ve found Huawei’s phones so impressive in this area the new features shouldn’t hurt too much.

Other smaller changes include smoother animations and tweaked vibrations that Huawei said are even matched to the beats inside a ringtone. This is intricate stuff, but improved haptics is always welcome. You’ll also have more granular control over your permissions.

Huawei hasn’t specified which phones will get the update, aside from the P40 and P40, however we do suspect it’ll launch on the rumoured upcoming Huawei Mate 40.

