Huawei has shown very impressive year-on-year growth in smartphone sales the first quarter of 2019, putting Apple and Samsung in the shade. However, Samsung retains its pole position in the smartphone market for another year.

Huawei’s growth in smartphone sales figures is dramatic and its increase by 50 percent was no doubt aided by the success of its impressive new P30 Pro flagship. The Chinese manufacturer shipped a total 59.1 million devices worldwide, which includes sales numbers from Honor – its sub-brand (responsible for such handsets as the Honor View 20), according to Counterpoint.

In general, shipments of smartphones worldwide actually declined by 5 percent compared to this time last year, which means we’ve now had a year and a half of falling global phone sales.

Despite Huawei’s strong uptick, Samsung remained at the top of the sales leaderboard in first few months of 2019, shipping some 72 million units in total. Despite this, Samsung had to swallow an 8 percent decline when comparing its sales figures against the same point in 2018. The Korean company will no doubt be looking over its shoulder at Huawei’s rise.

Counterpoint noted that sales of the Samsung Galaxy S10 series (including the S10e, S10, and S10 Plus) actually outperformed those of its previous models, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, at launch.

The reason for the slight dip is instead attributed to Samsung overhauling its mid-range lineup, with the Galaxy A series and M series. According to a recent press release, the company has put faith in sales of the new Galaxy A80 and the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 to give itself a boost in the second half of the year.

The view from Cupertino is more that of a gathering storm than an idyllic Californian vista. Apple’s unit sales decreased by a fifth, and it has now slipped into third place based on sales figures, behind Huawei and Samsung.

The more-affordable iPhone XR was the most popular model in the first part of this year, suggesting that sales of the flagship iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS have been underwhelming. Apple is no doubt hoping to win consumers over again with the iPhone 11, when that arrives towards the end of the year.

Huawei’s Chinese peers have also made significant headway globally: Vivo showed 27 percent growth compared to last year, while Oppo’s sales increased by 10 percent in the same time frame. Xiaomi stayed fairly static, with sales decreasing by a single percent.

The three firms now take fourth to sixth on the sales board, so the future of smartphones is looking distinctly Chinese, as it stands. Progress will depend on their latest models, such as the Xiaomi Mi 9 and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom.

LG must have felt a cold chill when running its eyes down the balance sheet; the South Korean manufacturer posted a 40 percent decline in smartphone sales and shipped a comparatively miserable 6.8 million units, less than 10 percent of market-leader and local rival, Samsung.

LG is instead pinning its hopes on a successful launch of the new LG G8 and its first 5G phone, the LG V50, which was announced alongside the G8 at Mobile World Congress back in February.

