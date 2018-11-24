If you’re looking to get fit in the run up to the festive season then the Huawei Band 2 Pro is an excellent way to track your exercise on a budget. For more deals like this, check out our Black Friday deals round-up.
Considering the Huawei Band 2 Pro manages to cram in a GPS tracker for more accurate tracking, it was little wonder we rated it so highly when we reviewed it for £79.99. Even at that price, its feature set eclipses rivals from the likes of Fitbit, so much so we called it “Great value for money” even at that price. Now that you can have one for just £35.99, it’s an absolute fitness tracking bargain for Black Friday and the lowest price it’s ever been.
Huawei Band 2 Pro – Early Black Friday deal
A GPS-packing, waterproof fitness tracker now down to a fantastic low price. A perfect pick to improve your fitness or keep an eye on your steps
The Band 2 Pro boasts built-in GPS – something even much more expensive wearables don’t have – and constant monitoring of your heart rate. These are two important features if you’re keen on keeping a track of, and improving, your fitness.
Other features include a 5ATM waterproof rating, which means it’ll not only withstand rain and being worn in the shower, but it’ll also work perfectly when swimming. There’s sleep tracking onboard too, and the data it collects will be synced back to an app on your phone for your perusal. Battery life stands at 21 days, however this reduces dramatically if you’re hammering the GPS. Still, at 3.5 hours you’ll still have enough juice for a long run.
When we reviewed the Huawei 2 Pro we praised its fitness tracking capabilities. “Step tracking is always accurate and, for the most part, my run distance data was within 10-15 metres of the Garmin Vivosport and Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro against which I tested it. These anomalies were also usually the result of it taking longer to lock the GPS once I’d started running, which is more than forgivable given the difference in price between the three.”
In the verdict of our review we said, “If you’re looking for a super-affordable fitness tracker then the Band 2 Pro is a solid option. Featuring a robust design, good for the money distance tracking and excellent battery life, the Band 2 Pro will easily meet the needs of most new runners, swimmers and cyclists.”
