If you’re looking to get fit in the run up to the festive season then the Huawei Band 2 Pro is an excellent way to track your exercise on a budget. It also makes for a great Christmas gift for fitness enthusiasts. Grab this deal before it’s gone because it’s back for one day only.

It’s rare that a fitness tracker south of £100 comes equipped with GPS, but the Huawei Band 2 Pro managed this feat. When we reviewed it, it cost £79.99 and even then we called it “great value for money”. You can imagine our surprise to see it now selling for £35.99 then. That makes it a fitness tracking bargain and a great gift in time for Christmas. This was one of the best deals of Black Friday, and it’s back for one lost hoorah. Snap it up before it’s gone.

The Band 2 Pro boasts built-in GPS – something even much more expensive wearables don’t have – and constant monitoring of your heart rate. These are two important features if you’re keen on keeping a track of, and improving, your fitness.

Other features include a 5ATM waterproof rating, which means it’ll not only withstand rain and being worn in the shower, but it’ll also work perfectly when swimming. There’s sleep tracking onboard too, and the data it collects will be synced back to an app on your phone for your perusal. Battery life stands at 21 days, however this reduces dramatically if you’re hammering the GPS. Still, at 3.5 hours you’ll still have enough juice for a long run.

When we reviewed the Huawei 2 Pro we praised its fitness tracking capabilities. “Step tracking is always accurate and, for the most part, my run distance data was within 10-15 metres of the Garmin Vivosport and Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro against which I tested it. These anomalies were also usually the result of it taking longer to lock the GPS once I’d started running, which is more than forgivable given the difference in price between the three.”

In the verdict of our review we said, “If you’re looking for a super-affordable fitness tracker then the Band 2 Pro is a solid option. Featuring a robust design, good for the money distance tracking and excellent battery life, the Band 2 Pro will easily meet the needs of most new runners, swimmers and cyclists.”

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.