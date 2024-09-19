Huawei launches bumper crop of smartwatch and MatePad tablet devices

Huawei just held an event where it announced four new smartwatch and two new MatePad tablet devices.

The bumper event saw the unveiling of an updated Huawei Watch Ultimate, as well as the Watch GT 5, Watch GT 5 Pro, and Watch D2 smartwatches.

It seems the Huawei Watch Ultimate Green Edition is a fairly minor update on last year’s Huawei Watch Ultimate with a focus on the golfers out there, including a snazzy new green colour and a dual-colour nano-tech ceramic bezel to match.

Image: Huawei

Meanwhile, Golf Course Mode lays on precise analytics and insights for golfers, including play distance, shot distance, and an AI Caddie. The new Expedition Route Import feature works with Huawei’s Health app to let you import routes.

The new Huawei Watch Ultimate launches around the world from today at a price of £749.99.

Huawei Watch GT 5 series

The Huawei Watch GT 5 series, which includes the Watch GT 5 Pro, introduces the company’s TruSense health and fitness tracking platform that was announced last month. With upgraded sensors and algorithms, it promises faster, more accurate, and more comprehensive tracking results.

The main difference between the standard and Pro models seems to be the Pro’s fancier and more durable design, which uses an aerospace grade titanium alloy and nanocrystal ceramic. The Pro also adds Golf Course mode with its 15,000 global golf courses maps, as well as a Free Diving mode and new professional features for Trail Run.

Image: Huawei

Huawei is promising 14 days of battery life for the larger 46mm models, and 7 days for the smaller variants.

The Huawei Watch GT 5 series launches internationally from today starting at £229.99 for the GT 5 and £329.99 for the GT 5 Pro.

Huawei Watch D2

The Huawei Watch D2 is the rumoured follow up to last year’s Huawei Watch D, and it’s another smartwatch that focuses on health tracking.

This model’s big new addition is ambulatory blood pressure monitoring that’s been certified by the NMPA and MDR, which is a first for a wrist-mounted device. It provides accurate blood pressure measurement right around the clock, while the aforementioned TruSense system provides enhanced tracking metrics.

Image: Huawei

In terms of external design, the Huawei Watch D 2 provides a light and slim body with a 1.82-inch screen and a tiny airbag for taking your blood pressure.

The Huawei Watch D2 hits shops around the world today at a price of £349.99.

Huawei MatePad tablets

On the tablet front, Huawei announced the MatePad Pro 12.2-inch PaperMatte Edition and the MatePad 12 X.

As the name suggests, the MatePad Pro 12.2-inch PaperMatte Edition provides a larger and enhanced Tandem OLED PaperMatte Display, with an impressive maximum brightness of 2000 nits. Thanks to anti-sparkle and nanoscale anti-glare etching technology, it provides a paper-like reading experience with minimal glare. It also bundles in the Huawei Glide Keyboard and a stylus.

Image: Huawei

The MatePad 12 X, meanwhile, is described as a “lightweight flagship model” aimed at a younger audience. That involves a Shimmery Pearlescent Sheen finish, and an ultra-bright and glare-resistant PaperMatte display.

The new Huawei MatePad models launch today, with prices starting from £699.99 for the Huawei MatePad 12.2. The Huawei MatePad 12 X costs £549.99.