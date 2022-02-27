Huawei has announced the most powerful laptop in the MateBook family

Huawei announced a whole new range of products at MWC, with the MateBook X Pro coming in as its next flagship laptop.

MWC 2022 is now officially underway, with Huawei coming in to announce a whole new range of products, including the company’s first 2-in-one laptop and a new all-in-one PC.

But the announcement of the next generation Huawei MateBook X Pro is what caught our eye; coming with a 14.2-inch screen that features a Real Colour FullView display with a screen to body ratio of 92.5%, this laptop is being framed as great for productivity and on the go work.

It also supports a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, which is an improvement over its predecessor, and a 10-point multi-touch, which makes work more intuitive and scrolling through documents more fluid.

The screen has a resolution of 3120×2080 and a pixel density of 256ppi, also coming in as the company’s first laptop to support the P3 colour gamut and 1.07 million colours.

I have been lucky enough to spend some hands-on time with the MateBook X Pro, and the screen is very vibrant and rich in colour, bringing media on sites like Disney Plus and Netflix to life. The touch screen is handy for any creative or delicate work, like photo editing, and makes it easier to flick between documents or pictures.

The MateBook X Pro is also boasting a peak brightness of 500 nits and a contrast ratio of 1500:1, meaning that colours don’t look distorted or unnatural.

Users can access the new Performance Mode, which boosts the CPU thermal design power to 30W, which should provide a performance uplift for more demanding tasks, such as casual gaming or low-level creative work.

Running on an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, it boots up extremely quickly and can run multiple tabs and applications without slowing down, adding to the laptop’s upcoming reputation as a productivity device.

The 16GB LPDDR4x memory can be configured with up to a full terabyte of NVMe PCLs SSD for improved read and write speeds, which should offer a speedy performance when running or installing software to the physical drive.

With four microphones around the edge of the laptop, users’ voices should have no trouble being picked up, with Huawei claiming that the 360-degree sound pickup works within a five-metre radius.

There are six Huawei Sound speakers with woofers featuring a back-to-back design, which can you hear when watching media or listening to music, as the audio is natural and doesn’t sound muddled.

Another marked improvement over the last MateBook X Pro laptop, the cooling system boasts a 60% increase in airflow and an increase of 100% when it comes to heat dissipation, making it a lot more efficient and less likely to overheat.

My experience with both the MateBook X Pro 2022 and the MateBook 14s shows how the cooling system has improved, as the next-generation laptop stays cool and quiet during use, even with multiple tabs open at once.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro will retail for €1,899, with the Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD. We will be sure to find out the British and American prices soon.

