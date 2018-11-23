HTC Vive Pro full kit and headset prices plummet for Black Friday

If you’ve been desperate to pick up a full-on virtual reality system or even just a headset, this might be the perfect opportunity to make your move. HTC has slashed Vive and Vive Pro prices for Black Friday, and you can save yourself up to £200 if you opt for a Vive Pro full kit. For more deals like this, take a look at our Black Friday 2018 UK deals roundup page.

VR can genuinely be absolutely stunning, but one of the main reasons it hasn’t caught on as it was once expected to is that prices are so high. A HTC Vive Pro full kit would usually set you back an eye watering £1299, but for Black Friday that’s been cut down to £1099. You’ll have to make your mind up quickly though, as the offer’s only available while stocks last, and will be gone for good at midnight on November 26.

As we wrote in our 4.5/5 Vive Pro review: “The best VR headset around just took a significant step forward. If you were a fan of the Vive then you’ll appreciate the improvements made with the Vive Pro, but if VR isn’t for you then the Pro isn’t the headset that will change your mind.”

If a Vive Pro headset is all you need, you can save £100, and if you’d rather plump for the not quite so high end HTC Vive full kit, you can save £100.

As we wrote in our 4.5/5 HTC Vive review: “If you have the space to dedicate to it and a PC good enough to power it, the Vive is a must-have gadget for every tech head.”

You can also bag yourself Fallout 4 VR for free if you pick up a three-, six- or 12-month Viveport subscription. However, that offer’s only available to anyone who already has a current Viveport Subscription.

For more great deals like this, be sure to check out our Black Friday 2018 UK deals round-up, where you can find deals on TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more for Black Friday.

