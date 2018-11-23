HTC Vive Pro full kit and headset prices plummet for Black Friday

If you’ve been desperate to pick up a full-on virtual reality system or even just a headset, this might be the perfect opportunity to make your move. HTC has slashed Vive and Vive Pro prices for Black Friday, and you can save yourself up to £200 if you opt for a Vive Pro full kit. For more deals like this, take a look at our Black Friday 2018 UK deals roundup page.
HTC Vive - Black Friday Deals
HTC Vive Pro Headset
HTC Vive Pro Headset
The most powerful consumer VR headset in the market is now available at a great-value £699 price. Just bear in mind that you also need the sensors and controllers to get the full room-scale experience.
HTC Vive Pro Full Kit
HTC Vive Pro Full Kit
If you've never owned a Vive before, but don't want to settle for anything less than the high-res Vive Pro, then this is the bundle to get. With a £200 price cut, the Vive Pro Full Kit has never been cheaper.
HTC Vive full kit
HTC Vive full kit
It may not be as powerful as the Pro version but, as we wrote in our review, the HTC Vive is immense, wonderful and utterly fantastic. And now you can get it for £100 less than usual.
Viveport 12-month plan subscription + Fallout 4 VR
Viveport 12-month plan subscription + Fallout 4 VR
Subscribe to Viveport, and you'll be able to pick five games each month from the service's growing library to immerse yourself in. Even better, if you subscribe this Black Friday, yourself a free copy of Fallout 4 VR.
VR can genuinely be absolutely stunning, but one of the main reasons it hasn’t caught on as it was once expected to is that prices are so high. A HTC Vive Pro full kit would usually set you back an eye watering £1299, but for Black Friday that’s been cut down to £1099. You’ll have to make your mind up quickly though, as the offer’s only available while stocks last, and will be gone for good at midnight on November 26.
As we wrote in our 4.5/5 Vive Pro review: “The best VR headset around just took a significant step forward. If you were a fan of the Vive then you’ll appreciate the improvements made with the Vive Pro, but if VR isn’t for you then the Pro isn’t the headset that will change your mind.”
If a Vive Pro headset is all you need, you can save £100, and if you’d rather plump for the not quite so high end HTC Vive full kit, you can save £100.
HTC Vive - Black Friday Deals
HTC Vive Pro Headset
HTC Vive Pro Headset
The most powerful consumer VR headset in the market is now available at a great-value £699 price. Just bear in mind that you also need the sensors and controllers to get the full room-scale experience.
HTC Vive Pro Full Kit
HTC Vive Pro Full Kit
If you've never owned a Vive before, but don't want to settle for anything less than the high-res Vive Pro, then this is the bundle to get. With a £200 price cut, the Vive Pro Full Kit has never been cheaper.
HTC Vive full kit
HTC Vive full kit
It may not be as powerful as the Pro version but, as we wrote in our review, the HTC Vive is immense, wonderful and utterly fantastic. And now you can get it for £100 less than usual.
Viveport 12-month plan subscription + Fallout 4 VR
Viveport 12-month plan subscription + Fallout 4 VR
Subscribe to Viveport, and you'll be able to pick five games each month from the service's growing library to immerse yourself in. Even better, if you subscribe this Black Friday, yourself a free copy of Fallout 4 VR.
As we wrote in our 4.5/5 HTC Vive review: “If you have the space to dedicate to it and a PC good enough to power it, the Vive is a must-have gadget for every tech head.”
You can also bag yourself Fallout 4 VR for free if you pick up a three-, six- or 12-month Viveport subscription. However, that offer’s only available to anyone who already has a current Viveport Subscription.
For more great deals like this, be sure to check out our Black Friday 2018 UK deals round-up, where you can find deals on TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more for Black Friday.
More Black Friday content
- Argos Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys PC World Black Friday
- Black Friday SIM only deals
- Black Friday TVs
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
The 4K-capable Fire TV Stick now cheap as chips and a great upgrade for your TV.
Google Home Hub Hands-Free Smart Speaker with 7" Screen, Charcoal
Google Home Hub Hands-Free Smart Speaker with 7" Screen, Charcoal
Google's latest smart speaker already has a great discount. Also a two-year warranty.
Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)
Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)
The best contract deal we've ever seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9 with a total cost of ownership of just £632 after two years. Incredible.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.