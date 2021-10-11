HTC Vive Flow to land as Oculus Rift 2 challenger on October 14?

HTC is set to unveil an Oculus Rift 2 rival called the HTC Vive Flow, during an event later this week.

The company has been teasing the October 14 event with the tag-line, “Go with the Flow” and now a report from Protocol may bring the first details on what to expect.

According to the report, the headset won’t be as powerful as the current market leader, Facebook’s Oculus Rift 2, but will include the 6-degrees of freedom necessary for picking up translational and rotational motion, allowing wearers to reach out and explore their environments. There will be handheld controllers too, the sources familiar with the plans say.

The report says it’ll be designed for media consumption with a little gaming thrown in for good measure, meaning you could stream TV shows on Disney Plus, while also enjoying some relatively basic VR games.

Until now HTC’s Vive headsets, such as the new Vive Pro 2, have been aimed more at professional users, but now it seems the company isn’t prepared to let Facebook have the market all to itself.

The report says the Vive Flow will be a “new lightweight consumer VR headset” that will pioneer a “metaeverse-like service called Viceport Verse.”

Information is already out there on the Viveport Verse, advertising the service as a way to meet people from around the world, and attend events like sports fixtures and festivals. Users would create their own avatars to “explore the world beyond physical space.”

The staging site says it’s an “an open space for users to generate rooms and 3D objects – create your own spaces with friends or an entire world.”

The event was confirmed back in late September, with teaser images suggesting the new device could be used for meditation, among other things. It’ll take place on Thursday October 14 at 3pm UK time. We’ll have a report on what’s announced.