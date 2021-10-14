HTC’s new Vive Flow glasses let you experience VR anywhere

HTC Vive has just unveiled its latest virtual reality device with a new focus on relaxation and wellbeing.

Unlike bulkier gaming headsets like the Vive Pro 2, the Vive Flow are a lighter pair of glasses designed to be used for meditation, entertainment and productivity anywhere you go.

The glasses connect to your Android phone to stream movies and TV shows, and to access immersive experiences in the Viveport app store using your phone as a controller. You can even meet with friends and family in virtual environments using Vive Sync.

The Flow glasses are lightweight at 189g, featuring a dual-hinge design that folds down to keep the glasses portable.

The face gasket features the same magnetic connections as the Vive Focus 3, making it easy to swap out when you want to share the glasses. There’s also a cooling system to pull air away from your face and built-in diopter dials that can be adjusted for clearer visuals.

The Flow offers a 100-degree field of video with a 3.2k resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate. The glasses also take advantage of 3D spatial audio for immersive sound, but can also be connected to external Bluetooth earbuds.

HTC Vive has also launched a matching carry case and a 10,000mAh power bank (both sold separately) to keep the glasses charged up on the go.

“With Vive Flow, HTC is taking technology in a new direction, focusing not on what we do, but on how we feel,” said HTC CEO and Chairwoman, Cher Wang. “Maintaining our wellness has come to the forefront in the last few years, with so many millions feeling stressed every day, so it has never been more important to take time out to calm our minds, and Vive Flow provides the perfect opportunity to escape our four walls and immerse ourselves in our ideal ambience.”

“Meditation, gentle stretches, brain training, streaming our favorite shows or even meeting friends or co-workers in VR with Vive Sync can all be enhanced by a device light and compact enough to fit in our pocket. Vive Flow represents the next evolution of technology, as we take a more holistic view of how we can make life better.”

The company also announced a new Viveport subscription plan specifically designed for Vive Flow users.

The plan offers unlimited access to a range of wellbeing, brain training, productivity and light gaming apps, along with exclusive content such as a Lo-Fi room that resembles a cafe, for just $5.99 a month.

The HTC Vive Flow is available to pre-order today for £499/$499/€549. Pre-orders come with the official Vive Flow carry case and seven pieces of content. Or alternatively, you can wait until our review is published, and buy the Flow once it officially hits shelves in November 2021. Check out our Vive Flow hands-on review now for our first impressions.