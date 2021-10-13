HTC Vive Flow images and price leak

The first images of the HTC Vive Flow have appeared online, showcasing the VR headset’s goggle-like form factor alongside pricing details.

We learned recently that HTC was set to unveil its next VR headset on October 14. The HTC Vive Flow is to be a lightweight consumer VR headset with a media focus and an all-in one form factor, offering the full 6-degrees of freedom with no PC or smartphone required.

Now, just a day ahead of launch, serial tech leaker evleaks has posted what appear to be a whole raft of official press images of the HTC Vive Flow.

The images show off the HTC Vive Flow’s goggle-like design, as well as the fact that it’s “Designed to fit into your life”. The neat container for the Vive Flow would appear to comfortably fit into a small rucksack.

Another shot shows the inside of the headset and the lens adjustment system, along with text claiming that it “Natively supports up to -6.0D focusing power”.

We learn of the HTC Vive Flow’s “Immersive spatial audio”, its “Active cooling system”, its compatibility with smartphones, and its Miracast phone-to-VR streaming support.

Finally, we get the news that HTC Vive Flow pre-orders will commence October 15 with shipments set for early November, and that it’ll cost $499.

All in all, it’s a pretty comprehensive rundown of the HTC Vive Flow’s offering, which seems far more focused on the mainstream than the HTC Vive Pro 2.

We’re looking forward to seeing more of the Viveport Verse, which promises to provide a hub environment for meeting people and attending events.