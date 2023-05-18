HTC U23 Pro offers a mid-range blast from the past

Veteran Android phone maker HTC has announced a new smartphone in the HTC U23 Pro, which appears to be a well-equipped mid-ranger.

The HTC U23 Pro packs a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED screen, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 power, and a quad camera system (kind of) into an IP67-rated body with Gorilla Glass Victus protection around front.

Drilling down into that ‘quad’ camera set-up, you get a 108MP main camera with OIS and a wide f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 5MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. All of which suggests to us that it’s more of a dual-camera set-up.

You get a 32MP selfie camera around front.

Other specs include 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with a microSD slot providing expansion potential. There’s a rather compact-looking 4,600mAh battery, as well as 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It’s a pretty comprehensive-looking mid-range package, and the HTC U23 Pro comes at a suitably mid-range price of £499. It’s available for pre-order today, with shipments due for June 5 (the Coffee Black model) and June 18 (the Snow White edition). Early adopters will receive a free pair of HTC True Wireless Earbuds Plus, worth £69.00, in Black or White.

Anyone who was around for the early days of the smartphone will have fond memories of HTC. The Taiwanese company used to be a major figure in the early days of Android hardware, producing some of the best smartphones of the era.

The company’s phone business sadly declined through the 2010s, but after working with the company closely on the original Pixel phone, Google bought up a huge chunk of the remaining HTC hardware business in 2018 for $1.1 billion. It’s probably fair to assume there’s a certain amount of HTC DNA in the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7a.