HTC One M9+ tipped for imminent European release

The HTC One M9+ rumours continue to flow with latest reports suggested the high-end handset will hit European retailers in the coming weeks.

The likely focus of today’s U.S.-based HTC launch event, the HTC One M9+ has been tipped to enter the realms of reality as a 5.2-inch, QHD display packing spin-off to the company’s recently introduced flagship, the HTC One M9.

Despite lining up only marginally larger than its flagship sibling, the M9+, which has previously done the rounds under the moniker of both the M9 Plus and HTC Hima Ultra, looks set to feature a flagship-rivalling array of specs.

As well as a stunning 2560 x 1440 pixel QHD display – up on the M9’s 5-inch, 1080p screen, the M9+ is expected to feature an iPhone 6 TouchID rivalling integrated fingerprint scanner.

The latest M9+ launch details have come courtesy of reliable Twitter-based tipster @Upleaks.

Taking to the social media platform, the insider proclaimed: “ Confirmed: Hima Ultra will be going to the market as HTC One M9+ (not Plus), and I was wrong it will be available in EMEA too. ”

Responding to commentators, Upleaks added that the phone should hit retailers either during the tail end of Q1 or in early Q2.

Given the flagship M9 has been pencilled in for a March 30 release – the final day of the year’s first quarter – we can’t see the spin-off smartphone hitting selling until the second quarter.

Further One M9+ specs expected to make an appearance include a 2.0GHz MediaTek processor. The same 20.7-megapixel camera and Sense 7 UI as seen on the M9 will also make an appearance.

Earlier this week HTC confirmed plans for a ‘BIG’ unveiling later today.

Using Twitter to tease the announcement ,Jason Mackenzie, HTC America’s President, said: “HTC has a BIG announcement for US customers on Wednesday.” He added: “Wednesday, March 18th. Be ready! Big surprise about the HTC One M9 in the US. You’re going to love it! Never been easier to choose HTC One.”

The HTC unveil will kick off at 9am PDT (4pm GMT) today, March 18.

Stay tuned to TrustedReviews for all the latest on the One M9+.