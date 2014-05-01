HTC One M8 Mini leaks minus a dual lens camera

HTC’s next smartphone offering has just made a premature appearance, with the HTC One M8 Mini leaking with one major omission.

According to claimed shots of the sub-sized HTC One M8 spinoff, the M8 Mini will land without its big brother’s dual lens camera.

An addition which garnered the flagship Samsung Galaxy S5 much attention and helps bring added depth to captured shots, the M8’s dual lens snapper does not feature on leaked shots of the claimed HTC One M8 Mini which have surfaced the Chinese social media site Weibo.

Aside with the switch back to a standard UltraPixel snapper, the HTC One M8 Mini looks set to feature just a few, small design differences to its sibling.

As well as being smaller in stature, the M8 Mini appears to be slightly fatter than the flagship M8 – although shot within a case it is hard to gauge accurately the size of the phone.

The handset has been shown running the same version of HTC’s Sense UI as the original M8, with stereo BoomSound speakers also present.

According to recent HTC One M8 Mini rumours, the phone will feature a reduced array of specs befitting a slashed price point.

It has been suggested that the currently unconfirmed phone will land with a 4.5-inch, 720p HD display in tow alongside a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor, 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

If accurate, this array of innards would the phone at a serious disadvantage to the rival Sony Xperia Z1 Compact, a phone which – despite its small stature – featured a collection of specs almost identical to its flagship sibling.

Read More: HTC One Mini review

Via: PhoneArena