HTC isn’t finished yet – a new phone is on the way

HTC seems to be teasing the launch of another smartphone with a walk down memory lane, teasing a 2019 release for a brand new, unidentified, smartphone.

HTC’s Indian Twitter profile has posted the below video, in English, talking about some of their hits, before showing a silhouette next to the words “2019 what’s next?” It reveals a small amount of information about the next phone, but the most curious thing is whatever the device is next to the phone, which appears to be some sort of wearable, but could even be a follow up to the HTC Re, the periscope shaped camera that famously came with a cute dinosaur mount.

So, we’re looking at a new device in addition to a new phone. For me, HTC’s phones peaked with the HTC One, but their more recent phones have failed to set the world on fire, often containing all of the parts of a great smartphone without any of that special sauce that makes a must-have phone.

Could a snazzy camera or a great wearable change things? It’s hard to say without knowing what’s under the hood, but looking at their video it’s hard to deny that HTC has had a key part of the smartphone revolution over the last decade or so, and it would be great to see them mount a comeback. However, after a long time of pushing out uninspiring smartphones, they’re going to need to pull something impressive out of the hat to reignite their legacy.

The video was only posted to the HTC India twitter page, so it’s unclear whether the phone will be releasing over here, or which other territories they might hit.

We should find out more if they’re planning a 2019 release, and if it’s seeing a worldwide release potentially we’ll see something at IFA.

