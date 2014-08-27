HTC Desire 510 affordable 64-bit 4G phone announced

HTC has taken the wraps off the HTC Desire 510, its most affordable 4G phone yet.

The HTC Desire 510 comes with a 4.7-inch display, which will soon be all the rage in the high-end smartphone market (thanks to the iPhone 6), and an 854 x 480 resolution that definitely won’t be.

While the Desire 510 is powered by a seemingly low-end 1.2GHz Snapdragon 410 quad-core processor, this is actually Qualcomm’s first 64-bit chip. In other words, it might not ever be the fastest CPU on the market, but it’s one of the more future proof.

Elsewhere the HTC Desire 510 has 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, and a microSD slot for expansion purposes. Around back there’s a 5-megapixel camera, while your selfie/video call (delete according to age) needs are taken care of by a 0.3-megapixel camera.

It’s a fairly chunky phone for the specs, with a 9.99mm-thick polycarbonate body that weighs in at 158g.

There’s a 2,100mAh battery on board, and the Desire 510 will ship with Android 4.4 KitKat and HTC’s Sense 6 UI. As noted, it will also support 4G LTE networks for super-fast data speeds.

“The industry has been talking about the 4G effect for so long now that it’s easy to forget that only a small selection of top-end devices are taking advantage of the technology,” says HTC CEO Peter Chou. The HTC Desire 510 is designed to offer the benefits of 4G to those with lower budgets.

The HTC Desire 510 will be available in two colours: Terra White and Meridian Grey, and it’ll also come with its own HTC Dot View case. There’s no news on pricing or release date as yet, but HTC has confirmed that it’s coming to Europe, Asia, and the US.

It’s recently been rumoured that HTC could have another 64-bit Desire phone on display at IFA 2014 next week. The HTC Desire 820, as it’s being dubbed, should provide slightly higher specs than the Desire 510 for a mid-range price tag.



