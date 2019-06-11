HTC has announced two brand new mid-range smartphones. Has the fallen giant finally returned to form with these new releases? Here’s all we know.

HTC has announced two new phones: the U19e and the Desire 19+. They will definitely go on sale in Taiwan, but have not yet been confirmed for sale in the UK. HTC has outlined all the specs for both of the latest mid-rangers — read on below for all the information we know so far.

The HTC U19e runs on a Snapdragon 710 chip with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and has a hefty 3930mAh battery. The LCD screen measures 6-inches, and achieves a resolution of 1080 x 2160; there is no notch but rather a bezel, which houses a 24-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel iris scanner. As for cameras, it has a dual rear module comprised of a 12-megapixel f/1.8 main camera, and a 20-megapixel f/2.6 telephoto sensor. The handset is due for release on June 12.

The HTC Desire 19+ has a slightly bigger 6.2-inch screen, with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper in the teardrop notch. By contrast, the battery capacity isn’t quite as large, at 3850mAh, but there’s a triple rear camera: 13-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and 5-megapixel depth sensor. The processor is a MediaTek Helio P35, and it’s available with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. This device is expected to be released in early July.

HTC was once a colossus in the smartphone market, but has since declined to just a bit-part player. The last handset we reviewed was the HTC U12 Life which we praised in particular for its battery life. However the camera and processor were both middling, and we’d also like to see HTC’s Sense UI get a thorough refresh, as it’s feeling very dated now. Are these latest two smartphones enough to see HTC return to its former glory? Probably not, but only time will tell.