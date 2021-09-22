HP’s Spectre x360 has a webcam with an AI-powered ‘Beauty Mode’

HP just launched a 16-inch 2-in-1 that uses artificial intelligence to touch up your skin, teeth and eyes during video chats and important Zoom meetings.

HP announced its newest range of devices on September 21, including laptops, displays and tablets designed to let you switch between productivity, creativity and entertainment.

The HP Spectre x360 is a stylish 2-in-1 that has video calls, in particular, in mind.

The x360 is the world’s first 16-inch laptop to feature an integrated, intelligent 5-megapixel camera according to HP, with the highlight here being the HP ‘GlamCam’.

The GlamCam – which can be accessed in the HP Command Center – includes a Beauty Mode to touch up your skin, teeth and eyes, Auto Frame to maintain focus even if you get up mid-call and Lighting Correction to adjust lighting as you move around inside and outside of your home.

The camera features a physical shutter for added privacy and any apps that use the camera will prompt an on-screen display to remind you that your camera is active. The camera also supports Windows Hello, so you can log-in to the laptop with facial recognition.

The Spectre x360 will also automatically lock itself if you walk away and wake up when you return, or dim the display if you turn away. If someone appears behind you, the laptop will blur its screen to prevent them from peeking, too.

The screen itself is a 16-inch UHD+ OLED display with a 16:10 ratio, VESA True Black HDR and 100% colour calibration. There’s also an additional 22mm of viewing space when compared with the 15-inch version of the device.

The laptop takes advantage of new quad speakers with AI Noise Removal to get rid of any background noise, and the device is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU.

There’s support for Wi-Fi 6E, along with Bluetooth 5.2 and the laptop packs 17 hours of battery life.

The laptop is also the first HP consumer notebook built from recycled CNC aluminium with a sustainably-made, ocean-bound plastic keyboard, bezels and a speaker box.

The Spectre x360 is available in Nocturne Blue with Celestial Blue accents and Nightfall Black with Pale Brass accents. The laptop is set to launch this October with prices starting at $1639 (about £1203).