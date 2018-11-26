HP made us wait until Cyber Monday for its best deals − but it was worth it. You can make a lovely £284.85 saving on HP’s stunning 15-inch Spectre x360 4K Convertible laptop today by using the code SAVE15, though you’ll have to move fast, as stock is limited. For more offers like this, take a look at our Black Friday 2018 UK deals roundup page.

HP Spectre x360 Black Friday Deals HP Spectre x360 15-ch004na 4K UHD Convertible laptop Knock £284.85 off the regular price of HP’s stunning 15-inch Spectre x360 4K Convertible laptop today by using the code SAVE15.

The Spectre x360 would usually set you back an eye-watering £1,899, but it’s been cut down to £1,614.15 for Cyber Monday. Okay, that’s still not exactly cheap, but laptops of this quality very rarely are.

While we haven’t yet reviewed this particular model, it’s a beast, featuring (deep breath) a 15.6-inch, 3840 x 2160 360-degree rotating touchscreen, 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, Radeon RX Vega M Graphics, 16GB memory, 1TB of SSD storage, island-style backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader and a claimed 12 hours and 15 minutes of video playback. Also onboard are two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB 3.1 Gen 1, one HDMI and an SD card slot.

“The design is perfect, HP have done a great job fitting so much power and lots of features into such a thin design. Although, this does make it fairly heavy, it’s worth it for the extra power in my opinion,” one customer review reads.

