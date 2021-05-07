HP thinks you’ll be stuck on Zoom calls forever with its new all-in-one

HP has launched a new all-in-one desktop PC and it includes some new AI tech that’ll ensure you look and sound a little better during those endless video calls.

The new EliteOne 800 G8 features AI-powered noise reduction technology to ensure you’re coming over loud and clear, while the microphone will can detect where you are in the room to ensure you’re not yelling or whispering at your colleagues.

The new desktop includes a pop-up dual-facing 5-megapixel webcam that can follow you and ensure you’re centre frame and ‘avoid any embarrassing moments’ such as the kids striding by in various states of undress. It’ll also adjust the lighting depending on the time of day, to ensure your home office is looking its best.

Essentially the whole thing is designed to facilitate for the endless Zoom calls we’re all going to be on in this new era of hybrid working. It’s also the first all-in-one HP PCs to include all of this Zoom-friendly tech, after it appeared in some of the company’s laptops.

HP is also pretty excited about the presence awareness tech that ensures your PC will lock down your PC when you’re away from the display. You’ll be able to get it in 23.8- or 27-inch models, which have a display resolution ranging up to 2560×1440. The EliteOne 800 G8 offers configurations of up to 64GB RAM (DDR4), 2TB SSD and up to i9 11th-generation Intel Core processors. Wi-Fi 6 is supported, while there’s plenty of physical connections available too.

“The pandemic has given us a fresh perspective on not only the importance of the PC, but better insight into how we collaborate, stay connected, and elevate the way we work at home and in the office,” HP says in its pitch.

Pricing and availability will be confirmed ahead of the release later this month. In the market for anew PC? Check out our round-up of The best desktop PCs for 2021.