It’s Christmas Party season, which means one particular tech accessory is ready to shine – the one that records permanent physical evidence of office party shenanigans and family gatherings. If, like us, you’ve been searching for a bargain instant printer, then HP’s Sprocket 200 has obliged with a superb 29% off deal on Amazon.

The Sprocket 200 is the company’s latest version of its mini instant printer, which can churn out 2 x 3 inch stickable photos straight from your smartphone. This £92.65 bundle includes the Sprocket 200, a grey hard case to keep it safe from flying Christmas cocktails, and light strings with clips, for creating a sparkling display (or wall of shame) from your snaps.

HP Sprocket 200 – Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals HP Sprocket 200 Bundle Get 29% off the latest version of HP's excellent pocket printer – this bundle includes the smartphone-friendly printer, a grey case and light strings with clips for displaying your sticker snaps. This is the lowest ever price for this HP Sprocket bundle.

One of the big benefits of the HP Sprocket is that lots of smartphones can quickly connect to it via Bluetooth, making it a nice centrepiece for any Christmas party or winter Wedding.

This is a record-low price for the HP Sprocket 200 bundle too, which is normally up at the £129.99 mark.

We haven’t reviewed the newer model, but had plenty of praise for the original version’s print quality, saying: “I printed a couple of shots of kids on the beach and there was good colour and plenty of detail, almost down to individual sand grains.”

In our verdict we added: “A charming blend between the ease and permanence of digital shots and the physicality of pinning a photo up on your wall. It’s a great gift that keeps on giving.”

You can check out our dedicated hub for more Amazon UK Black Friday deals.

And for even more great deals, be sure to check out our Black Friday 2018 UK deals round-up, where you can find discounts on a huge array of items, including TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more for Black Friday.

