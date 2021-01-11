HP CES 2021: All of the new HP laptops and monitors at CES

The HP CES 2021 launch has seen range of new products revealed. Key announcements included updates to the HP Elite Dragonfly and Envy lines, as well as several new monitors.

The motivation behind HP newest launch is, somewhat unsurprisingly, to support remote workers and to prepare users for the rise in hybrid work environments.

Many of us are still stuck working from home due to the ongoing pandemic, leading to an increase in time spent on personal PCs and making collaboration and productivity features arguably more important than ever.

HP Envy 14

As far as personal laptops are concerned, the new HP Envy 14 is the biggest announcement of the night.

The laptop features a 16:10 multi-touch display with an 11% larger viewing area than a traditional 16:9 laptop so you can see more on screen. The Envy also boasts Delta E <2 colour calibration for increased colour accuracy and customisable display settings for different creative projects.

The Envy is powered by Intel’s 11th Gen processors and includes up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics. The laptop takes advantage of an advanced thermal solution to stay cool and packs up to 16.5 hours hours of battery life. The Envy also supports HP Dynamic Power so users can allocate power between the CPU and GPU depending on the task at hand.

The laptop also includes a number of camera and microphone features, including HP Enhanced Lighting for customisable selfie lighting and AI Noise Removal to mute background noise during video chats and recordings.

The HP Envy 14 will be available in January, with prices starting at $999.

HP Elite Dragonfly G2 and HP Elite Dragonfly Max

HP has expanded its Elite Dragonfly range with two new convertible devices for home workers: the HP Elite Dragonfly G2 and the Elite Dragonfly Max.

Weighing in at less than 1kg, the G2 is the world’s lightest compact business convertible. The 2-in-1 is powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Intel Core processors with integrated graphics and support for both 4G LTE and 5G connectivity.

The G2 features AI-enabled sound from Bang & Olufsen to improve audio during speech, music and movies, and HP Tamper Lock to notify users if their device has been compromised. The G2 is available in Dragonfly Blue, made by incorporating recycled materials and comes with built-in Tile so you can track your PC if you misplace it.

The HP Elite Dragonfly Max pushes this range even further. The PC is kitted with four AI-optimised wide-range mics and a 5-megapixel IR camera to step up your conference calls, along with the HP Eye Ease blue light display to keep your eyes comfortable while browsing.

The Elite Dragonfly Max is available in Sparkling Black and Dragonfly Blue. Both models will be available to buy from January with pricing to be confirmed.

HP Elite Folio

HP also announced the HP Elite Folio 2-in-1. The device combines the best of a phone, laptop and tablet into one design.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor, the Elite Folio includes support for 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 and supposedly offers up to 24.5 hours of local video playback. The device also boasts a 76-degree field of view camera, a dual-mic array and Bang & Olufsen speakers for high quality video calls.

The Folio is built with a pull-forward magnesium unibody design and the 13.5-inch display includes an optional HP Sure View Reflect privacy panel. The device also comes with the HP Elite Slim Active Pen with integrated charging.

The HP Elite Folio will be available to order from February, with pricing still to be confirmed.

HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero

The EliteBook 840 G8 Aero is another world first for HP. The device is said to be the lightest 14-inch mainstream business laptop on the market, making it perfect for working on the go.

The laptop weighs less than 1.13kg and is powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Intel Core processors. The EliteBook 840 G8 Aero supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and, like the Dragonfly, comes with Tile built in. Other security features include the HP Privacy Camera and HP Sure View Reflect to protect users from snoopers.

The device also includes some great video conferencing features, including a 720p HD camera, a world-facing third mic, top-firing speakers and AI-based audio. The EliteBook 840 G8 is built from 90% recycled materials and comes packaged in sustainably sourced materials.

The EliteBook 840 G8 Aero will be available in March, with pricing available closer to that date.

HP M-Series FHD Monitors

HP also announced a handful of new monitors, the first of which is the HP M-Series FHD.

The M24f, M27f and M32f are modern-looking monitors designed for those of us working from home right now. The monitors support 99% sRGB for vibrant, true-to-life colours, and the three-sided borderless design which offers wide-viewing angles.

The M-Series are the world’s first Eyesafe certified monitors made from recycled ocean-bound plastics, with each monitor built from 85% post-consumer plastic and 100% recycled packaging.

The HP M-Series FHD monitors will launch in March, with prices starting at an affordable $139.

HP E24u G4 and HP E27u G4 USB-C Monitors

The last HP devices on the list are the HP E24u G4 and the HP E27u G4 USB-C monitors. The two displays are designed to minimise cable clutter by requiring just one USB-C cable to connect to your PC.

The monitors offer support daisy chaining, multi-port connectivity and four-way ergonomics, as well as HP Eye Ease for added eye comfort. The monitors are capable of powering a laptop up to 65W, while the power button on the display can wake and put that laptop to sleep even with the lid shut.

The HP E24u G4 and the HP E27u G4 USB-C monitors will be available to pick up in February, with prices set at $219 and $339 respectively. UK prices are yet to be confirmed.