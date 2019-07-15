Get over £350 off of the HP Omen 15 2070 on Prime Day 2019

This Prime Day gaming laptop deal sees you saving a huge £360 on the HP Omen 15, which comes with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, and a 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD display.

Buy now: HP Omen 15 for just £1439.99

The HP Omen 15 already represented incredible value for money when we tested it last year – this refresh, which features a laptop version of the Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics processor means it has the power to run more modern titles at higher frame rates.

HP Omen 15 with Nvidia 2070 Prime Day HP Omen 15 gaming laptop Pick up this HP Omen 15 gaming laptop (15-dc1011na) with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM with £360 off this Prime Day.

The HP Omen 15 with an RTX 2070 also lets you dabble with real-time ray tracing, Nvidia’s current graphical trump card, which simulates the effects of multiple light sources in game environments in a reactive and realistic way. The presence of Nvidia G-Sync, which locks the frame rate to the display refresh rate, will only make everything look smoother.

Now, with a huge £360 discount, the HP Omen 15 is even better value for money. This deal won’t last, however, so if you’re minded to pick up a Prime Day saving, and a gaming laptop was on your shopping list, pick this up while you still can. Live now, this deal is due to expire at one minute to midnight on Tuesday, the 16th of July.

Still not convinced? Here’s what we had to say about the HP Omen 15 when we reviewed its GTX 1060 counterpart:

“Not only is this laptop capable of playing every HD game on the market like the laptop’s similarly priced opposition, but it also has extra features such a 144Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync technology and a stylish design that makes the likes of the Dell G5 look barebones ugly in comparison…

“For the price, the HP Omen 15 is the one of the very best gaming laptops you can buy. An excellent performance, solid display and a long list of superb features make this laptop the full package for HD gaming.”

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That's why we want to make sure you're well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you'll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

