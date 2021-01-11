HP unveiled tons of new products at CES 2021 today. The majority of these announcements involved the new and updated laptops and monitors coming to HP’s line-up in 2021, but the company also unveiled the Elite Wireless Earbuds.

The Elite Wireless Earbuds are apparently the first true wireless earbuds from HP, with the company expanding its product range beyond computing.

Standout features include adjustable noise cancellation and customisable sound presets for different situations and environments. HP says the earbuds can even be tuned to your specific ear print for a personalised audio experience, although you’ll have to wait until our review to see how worthwhile this feature is to audiophiles.

HP also claims the earbuds can seamlessly switch between devices, allowing you to seamlessly transition between chatting on a conference call with colleagues on your PC to streaming music from your phone by simply tapping on the wireless buds.

The HP Elite Wireless Earbuds support Windows 10, Android and iOS devices, so unless you’re still lumbered with an ancient smartphone or computer you should be good to go.

The earbuds feature a matte black design with a subtle HP logo visible on each earbud and come with a matching black charging case. HP is yet to offer any details on battery life or charging time.

You can pick up the Elite Wireless Earbuds in a bundle with HP’s new business-focused Elite Dragonfly Max 2-in-1 laptop or buy the pair separately for $199. UK pricing is yet to be confirmed, but we’ll update this article as soon as we hear more. The true wireless earbuds will be available to order from April 2021.

HP also unveiled new models of the HP Envy 14 and HP Elite Dragonfly G2 laptops during the CES 2021 conference, as well as launching a number of monitors designed to appeal to those working from home.