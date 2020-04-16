HP has announced a series of updates to some of its most popular creator laptops – with the new HP ZBook Create taking centre stage – but the diminutive HP Envy 13 2020 might also be on to keep an eye on.

HP has gained critical acclaim for its recent Elite Dragonfly and Spectre x360 13 flagship ultrabooks but, sitting underneath those machines in the range, there’s the HP Envy. These laptops may not usually be headline grabbers, but the Envy 13 might surprise you.

Related: Best HP laptops 2020

HP Envy 13 2020 release date – When does it come out?

The HP Envy 13 is expected to have a release date of May 2020. If you fancy grabbing the HP Envy x360 13 convertible version (equipped with an AMD Ryzen 4000 processor), that is expected to be available from May as well.

Related: Best laptops

HP Envy 13 2020 price – How much will it cost?

The HP Envy 13 is expected to be released with a starting price of £849, while the HP Envy x360 13 model will begin at an even cheaper £799.

Related: Best ultrabooks

HP Envy 13 2020 design – What will it look like?

The design of HP’s Envy laptops has remained the same for some time now, with a distinctive all-silver body. However, I think there’s a key factor to bring renewed attention to the look of the Envy 13 – and that’s the HP Elite Dragonfly.

While the Elite Dragonfly features different material and comes in at slightly lighter, the HP Envy 13 has a very similar design language – with the change in colour from blue to silver (also available in Pale Gold) being the only noticeable distinction.

If the HP Elite Dragonfly caught your eye for its design but fell short in other departments, the stylish HP Envy 13 could fill that hole. The Envy 13 also has the benefit of a raised keyboard to make typing more comfortable.

Aside from its premium metal body, the HP comes with a decent port selection too. For ports, the Envy 13 2020 has one Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, one USB-A (HP Sleep and Charge), one USB-A, a headphone jack and a microSD card reader. The choice doesn’t seem massive but, in an age where even having one USB-A port is becoming a rarity on small form-factor laptops, it’s nice to have some options.

Related: Best student laptops

HP Envy 13 2020 specs – How powerful is it?

The Envy 13 2020 specs are the real appeal for this ultrabook. The HP Envy 13 has been updated with the latest Intel 10th Gen processors. The 10th Gen Ice Lake processors provide a nice speed boost while also allowing for some very basic gaming in devices with a small footprint thanks to the integrated GPU.

HP Envy 13 Display Up to 4K touch display Processor Up to 10th Gen Intel Core RAM TBC Storage TBC Graphics Card Optional Nvidia GeForce MX330 Dimensions 306 x 194 x 17mm Weight ~1.3kg

Alongside the more graphically-capable Ice Lake chip, HP also offers the option of including an Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics chip for a little bit more juice. Another handy feature is support for the new Wi-Fi 6 standard – however, bear in mind you’ll need a supporting router to fully take advantage of the enhanced connectivity.

HP Envy 13 2020 display – What will the screen look like?

Likely to be included as a pricey extra, you can equip the HP Envy 13 with a 4K display. The 4K AMOLED on the HP Spectre x360 13 was absolutely stunning, so a similar panel is definitely a welcome inclusion.

The HP Envy will have up to 19.5 of battery life, but it’s’s pretty safe to assume you won’t be getting anywhere near that with the 4K option. We don’t yet have full confirmation that the “regular” display option will be 1080p, but that is definitely expected and it would likely bring users much closer to the touted battery life.

Aside from the quality of the display, there’s thin bezels. The HP Envy 13 2020 manages to have an 88% screen-to-body ratio – meaning the laptop can fit a 13-inch display into what is traditionally an 11-inch form factor.

Computing Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…