Save over £340 on this HP Elite x2 laptop-tablet in Cyber Monday flash sale

HP’s Cyber Monday flash sale sees 15% off practically everything available from its online store, but in the case of the HP Elite x2, you can save a whopping £347.76 when you use the e-voucher code ‘BLACK30’ at checkout.

With a 7th-generation Intel i7-7600U chipset at its heart, the HP Elite x2 doesn’t mess around. This 2-in-1 boasts 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD to store all your files, images and videos.

Cyber Monday HP Elite x2 e-voucher deal HP Elite x2 1012 12.3" WQXGA+ Tablet with Travel Keyboard Apply the e-voucher code 'BLACK30' at checkout and you can save almost £350 on the excellent HP Elite x2 2-in-1, complete with travel keyboard.

The form factor grants you the versatility and portability of a tablet, with the addition of the backlit Travel Keyboard accessory granting you a full physical QWERTY typing experience. The Elite x2 also features an adjustable integrated kickstand, letting you prop the tablet portion upright or angle it closer to flat; ideal if you wish to use the HP Active Pen stylus (sold separately) for digital ink work.

Cyber Monday HP Active Pen e-voucher deal HP Active Pen HP's Active Pen stylus is the perfect companion to the HP Elite x2 - boasting 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity, interchangeable nibs, tilt recognition, palm rejection and a programmable App Launch feature. Enter 'SAVE15' at checkout and cut the price of this smart pen from £57.60 down to £48.96.

The 12.3-inch WQXGA+ panel boasts a sharp 2736 x 1824 resolution and comes protected by Gorilla Glass 4, while the dual stereo speakers come tuned by audio specialists, Bang & Olufsen, granting you a superb multimedia experience, bolstered by the promise of 10 hours of battery life.

HP’s flash sale ends at midnight on November 27, meaning you have just under 11 hours to nab this tempting deal at the time of writing. Usually, the HP Elite x2 with the Travel Keyboard would set you back a sizeable £1,738.80, but with this Cyber Monday special you can nab both for £347.76 less, provided you enter the e-voucher code ‘BLACK30’ at checkout.

