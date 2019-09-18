HP Elite Dragonfly is here to replace your work MacBook Pro

HP has announced the new Elite Dragonfly laptop, which is being aimed at “mobile business professionals”.

HP is no stranger to good-looking laptops – the HP Spectre line has wowed for some time now. But the firm is now taking it to a new level with the business-focused Elite Dragonfly – a premium and ultralight work laptop.

Along with weighing in at under one kilogram, the super compact laptop is created using CNC-machined magnesium and it looks great at first glance.

The HP Elite Dragonfly is a 13-inch convertible which HP claims has the world’s highest screen to body ratio at around 86%. The convertible is also slated to come with 24.5 hours of battery life – an impressive figure if it lives up to it.

You won’t be annoying your colleagues with the Elite Dragonfly either. The laptop has a new quiet and backlit keyboard along with a lightweight touchpad.

The professional and portable make up of the HP Elite Dragonfly looks to be its main appeal but it obviously needs to handle work tasks well too. The specs include a range of 8th Intel Core vPro processors to choose from, up to 16GB of RAM, up to a 512GB SSD and a Full HD or 4K touch display.

The premium build means the HP Elite Dragonfly won’t come cheap. The HP Elite Dragonfly starts at $1549 (~£1250) and will be available from October 25.

The new HP looks like an attempt to usurp popular work devices like MacBooks and Lenovo ThinkPads, but HP is touting heightened security features too.

HP’s own security software Sure Sense is onboard to protect users from malware attacks, there’s HP Sure View Gen3 privacy screen to keep your work private in a busy office and the HP Privacy Camera offers a physical cover for your webcam.

