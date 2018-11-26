HP slashes 15% off laptops, desktops, AIOs, printers in deal-icious Cyber Monday fire sale

HP is cutting prices by 15% on virtually everything that’s currently in stock – laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, printers – on its UK Store for Cyber Monday, as well as continuing Black Friday deals.

This red hot 15% sale lasts all day and sees you saving hundreds on laptops like the HP Pavilion x360 Full HD laptop and this 4K HP Envy all-in-one.

Not everything will be cut by 15%, mind. In some cases, as with the HP 15-da0051na laptop, you’ll see even bigger discounts.

We’ve sifted through every section and hand-picked the most bargainous bargains currently going. We’ll update this article as and when items sell out or if new stock arrives. Hurry though, deals are flying off shelves and the HP 15% will end today.

Best HP Laptop Deals – Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Best HP Desktop Deals – Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Best HP All-In-One Deals – Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Best HP All-In-One Deals – Black Friday HP 24-f0022na Full-HD All-in-One This all-in-one HP PC features a 23.8-inch Full HD display, an Intel Core i3-8130U dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 16GB NVMe SSD that’s enhanced with Intel Optane tech, and a 1TB HDD for extra storage. Add the voucher code ‘SAVE15’ in the checkout to claim your discount. HP Pavilion 24-r191na Full-HD All-in-One This HP Pavilion 24 sees you getting a powerful all-in-one Windows 10 PC with over £100 knocked off the price. For your money you’ll get a PC with a 23.8-inch Full HD display, an 3.3GHz six-core Intel Core i5-8400T processor, 8GB of RAM, a 2TB hard drive with 16GB memory with Intel Optane tech for storage acceleration. Add the voucher code ‘SAVE15’ in the checkout to claim your discount. HP 24-f0025na Full-HD All-in-One This 24-inch HP all-in-one is currently going for £799, a big mark down from it’s usual price. As well as a 2.38-inch Full HD screen, you get a Windows 10 PC powered by an Intel Core i7-9700T 2.4GHz six-core CPU, an Nvidia MX110 GPU, and 8GB of memory. In terms of storage you get a 128GB SSD plus a 2TB hard drive. Add the voucher code ‘BLACK13’ in the checkout to claim your discount. HP ENVY 27-b208na 4K UHD Touchscreen All-in-One If a Full HD display isn’t quite enough for your working needs, you can get £400 off of this 4K HP all-in-one. The 27-b208na features a 2.4GHz six-core Intel Core i7-8700T, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050, a 256GB SSD, 2TB HDD storage, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, four Bang & Olufsen-tuned speakers, four USB and two HDMI ports. Add the voucher code ‘BLACK15’ in the checkout to claim your discount.

Best HP Printer Deals – Black Friday and Cyber Monday

