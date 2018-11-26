HP slashes 15% off laptops, desktops, AIOs, printers in deal-icious Cyber Monday fire sale

HP is cutting prices by 15% on virtually everything that’s currently in stock – laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, printers – on its UK Store for Cyber Monday, as well as continuing Black Friday deals.
This red hot 15% sale lasts all day and sees you saving hundreds on laptops like the HP Pavilion x360 Full HD laptop and this 4K HP Envy all-in-one.
Not everything will be cut by 15%, mind. In some cases, as with the HP 15-da0051na laptop, you’ll see even bigger discounts.
We’ve sifted through every section and hand-picked the most bargainous bargains currently going. We’ll update this article as and when items sell out or if new stock arrives. Hurry though, deals are flying off shelves and the HP 15% will end today.
Best HP Laptop Deals – Black Friday and Cyber Monday
HP 17-ca0003na HD Laptop
Pick up this 17-inch Windows 10 laptop for less. For your money, you get a Windows 10 laptop with a dual-core AMD processor, a 1TB hard drive and 4GB of memory. Add the voucher code ‘SAVE15’ in the checkout to claim your discount.
HP 15-da0051na Full HD Laptop
This deal sees you getting an HP 15, which features a 15-inch Full HD display, a dual-core Intel Core i7 CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB of memory, with a nice £150 saving. This is selling fast now, so don’t delay. Add the voucher code ‘BLACK5’ in the checkout to claim your discount.
HP Pavilion 15-cs0012na Full-HD Laptop
This HP Pavilion 15 deal is selling out fast, and for good reason. You get a Full HD display, a 256GB SSD, 8GB of memory, Bang & Olufsen-tuned speakers and a quad-core Intel Core i5-8250U running the show. Add the voucher code ‘SAVE15’ in the checkout to claim your discount.
HP Pavilion x360 14-cd0008na Convertible Laptop (Silver)
If you want a laptop that can double as a tablet, then this deal on the HP Pavilion x360 is for you – for your money you’re getting a device with a 14-inch Full HD screen, a quad-core 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-8265U and an Nvidia GeForce MX130, plus and 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. Bargain, right? Add the voucher code ‘SAVE15’ in the checkout to claim your discount.
Best HP Desktop Deals – Black Friday and Cyber Monday
HP Pavilion Desktop 590-p0042na
Get £150 off of this Windows 10 tower, which comes with an Intel Core i5-8400 CPU, Intel UHD Graphics 630, 8GB of RAM and 16GB of flash storage and a 1TB HDD drive, enhanced by Intel’s Optane Memory tech. Add the voucher code ‘BLACK28’ in the checkout to claim your discount.
HP EliteDesk 800 Tower with i7 and AMD Radeon Pro Graphics
HP’s powerful EliteDesk 800 desktop features a 2.3GHz Intel Core i7-8700 6-core CPU at its heart with an AMD Radeon RX 580 dedicate GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB SSD, with room for up to three HDDs if you want more storage. Add the voucher code ‘BLACK24’ in the checkout to claim your discount.
HP Omen (880-138NA) Gaming PC – GTX 1070
This HP Omen rig is primed for Full HD gaming out of the box. In addition to coming with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (with 8GB of GDDR5 dedicated RAM), Intel Core i7-8700 CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, you get a 256GB solid state drive and a 2TB HDD drive, allowing you to divide your game saves and other work files. Add the voucher code ‘SAVE15’ in the checkout to claim your discount.
HP Omen (880-139NA) Gaming PC – GTX 1080 Ti
If you’ve got a bit more cash to splash, this HP Omen tower deal features, as its name implies, an Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti, a more powerful GPU than the 1070 in the above deal. The 880-139NA is run by a six-core 3.7GHz Intel Core i7-8700K, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and comes with both a 256GB solid state drive and a 2TB HDD drive. Add the voucher code ‘BLACK16’ in the checkout to claim your discount.
Best HP All-In-One Deals – Black Friday and Cyber Monday
HP 24-f0022na Full-HD All-in-One
This all-in-one HP PC features a 23.8-inch Full HD display, an Intel Core i3-8130U dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 16GB NVMe SSD that’s enhanced with Intel Optane tech, and a 1TB HDD for extra storage. Add the voucher code ‘SAVE15’ in the checkout to claim your discount.
HP Pavilion 24-r191na Full-HD All-in-One
This HP Pavilion 24 sees you getting a powerful all-in-one Windows 10 PC with over £100 knocked off the price. For your money you’ll get a PC with a 23.8-inch Full HD display, an 3.3GHz six-core Intel Core i5-8400T processor, 8GB of RAM, a 2TB hard drive with 16GB memory with Intel Optane tech for storage acceleration. Add the voucher code ‘SAVE15’ in the checkout to claim your discount.
HP 24-f0025na Full-HD All-in-One
This 24-inch HP all-in-one is currently going for £799, a big mark down from it’s usual price. As well as a 2.38-inch Full HD screen, you get a Windows 10 PC powered by an Intel Core i7-9700T 2.4GHz six-core CPU, an Nvidia MX110 GPU, and 8GB of memory. In terms of storage you get a 128GB SSD plus a 2TB hard drive. Add the voucher code ‘BLACK13’ in the checkout to claim your discount.
HP ENVY 27-b208na 4K UHD Touchscreen All-in-One
If a Full HD display isn’t quite enough for your working needs, you can get £400 off of this 4K HP all-in-one. The 27-b208na features a 2.4GHz six-core Intel Core i7-8700T, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050, a 256GB SSD, 2TB HDD storage, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, four Bang & Olufsen-tuned speakers, four USB and two HDMI ports. Add the voucher code ‘BLACK15’ in the checkout to claim your discount.
Best HP Printer Deals – Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Black Friday/Cyber Monday HP Printer Flash Sale
HP Sprocket Photo Printer - Red
Pick up HP’s portable photo printer to pop out photos on-the-fly using its ZINK Zero Ink technology. Just enter ‘BLACK36’ at checkout to knock £30 off its £109 RRP.
HP Sprocket Plus Printer - White
If the basic Sprocket doesn’t cut the mustard, then the Sprocket Plus boasts a lower profile and can print out even larger photos but retains the inkless design of the standard model. Add ’SAVE15’ at checkout to nab money off its £135 RRP.
HP ENVY Photo 6220 Printer w/ 12-month Instant Ink Trial
The approachable HP wireless all-in-one ENVY Photo 6220 Printer lets you connect and print easily suing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, not to mention it ships with a £32 Instant Ink code, which combined with the inclusive 4 month trial gives you a total of 12 months Instant Ink based on a 100 page-per-month plan.
-month plan. Enter ‘SAVE15’ at checkout to save 15% off its £89 RRP.
HP Color LaserJet Pro M377dw Printer
If your needs are a little more business-centric, then HP’s M377dw also enjoys the same 15% price cut that much of the company’s other portfolio is currently enjoying. Simply enter the ’Save15’ e-voucher code at checkout to knock money offer the £283.20 RRP.
