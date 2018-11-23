Grab this cracking HP 1080ti Gaming PC with £250 off for Black Friday

Fancy a top of the line PC that will play anything you want at it, the HP Store is offering a quality PC for less than £2k.

The PC, from HP’s OMEN range, has some cracking specs if you’re willing to put the work in, you can enter the code BLACK16 to get £250 off of this machine, which will play pretty much everything the current generation can throw at it in 1080p, at 60 frames per second without any problems.

HP Omen Gaming PC Black Friday Deal HP OMEN by HP 880-139na Gaming PC - GTX1080Ti Intel I7, a GTX 1080 Ti, 16 GB or memory and a bundle of harddrive space. What's not to like?

What’s under the hood? Look this way:

Windows 10 home 64 bit

Intel® Core™ i7-8700K (3.7 GHz base frequency, up to 4.7 GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology, 12 MB cache, 6 cores)

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 Ti (11 GB GDDR5X dedicated)

16 GB memory; 2 TB HDD storage; 256 GB SSD storage

Glass Side Panel; Advanced liquid cooling solution for processor; Tool-less access; 2 hot swap drive bays

If you’ve got a hankering to play Witcher 3 or Civilisation 6 or even Total War Warhammer: 2, this is a great offer, and if you’re looking to game in 1080p it’ll future proof you for years to come, although you will need your own monitor or a TV to plug it into.

Oh, also this case makes your computer look like a transformer, and if you can’t be enthusiastic about some LEDs you’ll see just once before you push it away under your desk, what’s the point? It’s also got a carry case on the top, in case you want to lug it to a bring your own computer LAN event.

