However EA Sports FC turns out, it’ll be nothing like this new football game

As we await the post-FIFA reality of football games, a brand new soccer-themed title has been announced for PS5, and it couldn’t be more different.

Panic!, the publisher of Untitled Goose Game and Firewatch has kicked-off the hype for Despelote – a narrative led title with the beautiful game at its big heart.

In a post on the PlayStation blog, Panic’s Nick Suttner describes the game as a “beautiful slice-of-life adventure about childhood, and the magical grip that soccer held over the people of Quintio, Ecuador.”

The teaser trailer for the game, which will arrive next year, certainly establishes this is a story to play through that than a football simulator.

Suttner says it’s a semi-autobiographical story of one of the creators Julián Cordero, about his experiences of growing up in Quito as a child.

He adds: “Despelote’s gameplay leans on many of the verbs you’d associate with soccer – dribbling, passing, and kicking (and all feeling great from a first-person perspective!) – but used for a variety of playful, funny interactions as you explore the town, as well as affecting storytelling, as you’re swept up into the fervour of Ecuador’s first qualifying run for the World Cup.”

The visuals are certainly unique, with a grainy photorealistic environment and cartoonish animations, while the audio for the game was captured in Quito. The language is in Spanish but you can have English subtitles too.

“Whether you’re a casual soccer fan, someone who enjoys being immersed in other cultures, or just have a love for good storytelling, we think you’ll find something special in Despelote when it launches on PS5 in 2024,” the post said.

Meanwhile, EA Sports FC will be revealed in July.