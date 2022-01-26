 large image

How to watch Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 online launch event live

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 11 today (26 January), and here’s how you can follow the live unveiling minute-by-minute online.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we were incredibly impressed by the Redmi Note 10 Pro, which packed incredible specifications for a sub-£300 phone, including a 120Hz AMOLED display and a capable 108MP camera. In fact, its performance was good enough to receive a 4.5-star score and it was even named the winner of our Best Affordable Phone award in 2021.

Now, after all those months of whispered rumours, the Redmi Note 11 has nearly arrived — and we can’t wait to see whether this follow-up can eclipse its predecessor. Read on for all the details of how to watch the event live, as each new device in the series is unveiled for the first time.

When is the Redmi Note 11 launch?

The Redmi Note 11 Series global launch event will take place at 12pm GMT on 26 January 2022.

You can follow the event live on YouTube via the embedded video below:

You can also join the launch via Xiaomi’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Redmi Note 11 Rumours and Leaks

Even before the show itself kicks off, we’ve received some insight into the new devices that are set to be unveiled.

The biggest tip-off we’ve had so far arrived when a Filipino retail website accidentally published the Note 11 early, displaying all the specifications for us to see:

The specifications, from a 90Hz screen to a 50-megapixel main camera and a 33W fast-charging 5000mAh battery, all seem astonishingly impressive given the relatively low stated price of just $175 (~£130).

To find out whether the rumoured specs and price are accurate, and to see what more goodies could come with the Pro version of the phone, tune into the launch event and follow proceedings live as they happen.

