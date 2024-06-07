How to watch Xbox Games Showcase and Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Direct

Microsoft is bringing out the big guns on Sunday June 9 for the Xbox Games Showcase, which is to be immediately followed by a special Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct live stream.

The event, which is taking place in the dearly-departed E3 gaming expo window, promises to deliver big news on the games coming to Xbox platforms in the foreseeable future.

After that, attention will immediately turn to the latest Call of Duty game and the first new release since Microsoft completed the controversial acquisition of Activision Blizzard late last year. Microsoft has already confirmed Black Ops 6 will be a day one Xbox Game Pass release.

This will be the first showcase where Microsoft has been able to unite all of its huge stables, including Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios. The event will also showcase third-party games too.

It’s rumoured we’ll see Gears of War 6 announced, potentially a new Doom game from under the Bethesda banner, and updates on forthcoming titles like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

There have also been rumblings Microsoft may use the event to tease a handheld Xbox console designed for accessing Game Pass. That would likely steal the show.

When is the Xbox Games Showcase?

The Xbox Games Showcase 2024 is happening on Sunday June 9 with the live stream kicking off at 6pm BST (10am PST, 1pm EST, 7pm CET). It’s not clear how long the event will last, but the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Direct live stream will immediately follow.

For Xbox fans in the UK, though, this is likely to be your Sunday evening sorted.

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2024

It won’t be hard to find, Microsoft says you’ll be able to live stream the Showcase and CoD:BO6 direct at the following locations:

YouTube.com/Xbox

Twitch.tv/Xbox

Twitch.tv/XboxASL

Facebook.com/Xbox

YouTube.com/Bethesda

Twitch.tv/Bethesda

YouTube.com/ActivisionGames