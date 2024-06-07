Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Xbox Games Showcase and Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Direct

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft is bringing out the big guns on Sunday June 9 for the Xbox Games Showcase, which is to be immediately followed by a special Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct live stream.

The event, which is taking place in the dearly-departed E3 gaming expo window, promises to deliver big news on the games coming to Xbox platforms in the foreseeable future.

After that, attention will immediately turn to the latest Call of Duty game and the first new release since Microsoft completed the controversial acquisition of Activision Blizzard late last year. Microsoft has already confirmed Black Ops 6 will be a day one Xbox Game Pass release.

The Sonos Sub (3rd Gen) is currently under £600 on Amazon

The Sonos Sub (3rd Gen) is currently under £600 on Amazon

Save £209.24 and get the Sonos Sub (3rd Gen) wireless subwoofer for just £589.76 in this limited time deal on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £799
  • Now £589.76
View Deal

This will be the first showcase where Microsoft has been able to unite all of its huge stables, including Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios. The event will also showcase third-party games too.

It’s rumoured we’ll see Gears of War 6 announced, potentially a new Doom game from under the Bethesda banner, and updates on forthcoming titles like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

There have also been rumblings Microsoft may use the event to tease a handheld Xbox console designed for accessing Game Pass. That would likely steal the show.

When is the Xbox Games Showcase?

The Xbox Games Showcase 2024 is happening on Sunday June 9 with the live stream kicking off at 6pm BST (10am PST, 1pm EST, 7pm CET). It’s not clear how long the event will last, but the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Direct live stream will immediately follow.

For Xbox fans in the UK, though, this is likely to be your Sunday evening sorted.

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2024

It won’t be hard to find, Microsoft says you’ll be able to live stream the Showcase and CoD:BO6 direct at the following locations:

YouTube.com/Xbox
Twitch.tv/Xbox
Twitch.tv/XboxASL
Facebook.com/Xbox
YouTube.com/Bethesda
Twitch.tv/Bethesda
YouTube.com/ActivisionGames

You might like…

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which should you buy?

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which should you buy?

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Best Xbox Headset 2024: Enjoy high-quality audio with these picks

Best Xbox Headset 2024: Enjoy high-quality audio with these picks

Thomas Deehan 3 months ago
Best Xbox Series X/S Games 2024: The hits you need to play

Best Xbox Series X/S Games 2024: The hits you need to play

Ryan Jones 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words