How to watch WWE WrestleMania 39 in the UK – live stream Roman vs Cody

For WWE fans, today is Christmas Eve. WrestleMania, the annual showcase of the immortals, takes place over two nights with sold out crowds expected at the SoFi Stadium on Saturday and Sunday nights.

The main event is for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns defending the titles against the Royal Rumble 2023 winner ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes.

The son of the late American Dream Dusty Rhodes is looking to “finish the story” and win the biggest prize in the industry for the family name.

There’s more to the two night card than the main event though. The Usos defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship and the honour of The Bloodline, against the reunited duo of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Elsewhere, John Cena battles Austin theory, while Rhea Ripley takes on Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

You can see full details of the night one and night two cards below.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch WWE WrestleMania 39 in the UK on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

WrestleMania 39 kick-off time

WrestleMania 39 takes place over Saturday April 1 and Sunday April 2 and takes place in Los Angeles California at So-Fi Stadium, where the NFL’s Rams and Chargers ply their trade.

On both nights, the main card begins at 5pm local time. That’s 8pm eastern and 1am UK time. So it’ll be a long night if you see it through to the end. You won’t see your pillow until about 5am, but it’s WrestleMania. Has to be done.

There will be two-hour kick-off preview shows on both nights, so we’re shaping up for a lot of wrestling over the weekend, if you choose to watch NXT Stand and Deliver on Saturday afternoon too!

How to watch WrestleMania 39 on TV and online

In the UK, the WWE Network is still the place to be to catch all of the action during WrestleMania weekend. The subscription service will be showing both nights of WrestleMania and NXT Stand and Deliver.

You can subscribe to the WWE Network in the UK for £9.99 a month and you can sign up for the WWE Network in UK and Ireland here. Unfortunately there are no free trials anymore, but it might be worth checking your email folders for promotional offers as WWE usually tries to hook people in during WrestleMania season.

The event is also live on BT Sport Box Office, where you’ll get both nights for £19.95. The WWE Network is better value.

WrestleMania 39 Night 1 and 2 cards

WrestleMania Night 1 will feature the following matches:

John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States championship

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown women’s championship

The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE tag team championship

Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders

WrestleMania 39 Night 2 will feature the following matches:

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE universal championship

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw women’s championship

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the intercontinental championship

Edge vs. Finn Bàlor in a hell in a cell match

Brick Lesnar vs. Omos

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

