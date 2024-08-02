How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2024: UK start time and full card

How to watch the WWE SummerSlam 2024: One of the most exciting and storied WWE events of the year takes place this weekend. Here’s how you can watch.

SummerSlam dates all the way back to 1988 so this is the 37th annual happening of the hottest event of the summer.

This year SummerSlam takes place at the Cleveland Browns’ NFL stadium meaning there’ll be a mammoth crowd to witness arguably the second biggest WWE event after WrestleMania.

There are multiple matches vying for main event status this year, in an ensemble card. There’s also the prospect of one return in particular that could shake up the WWE landscape heading into the remainer of the year.

All of the major titles are on the line, including both men’s world titles, both women’s world titles, the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, and a grudge match for the ages that might outshine the lot.

Personally, I’m all in on the Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley women’s title match, with Dominic Mysterio stuck in the middle. It’s been the highlight of WWE TV for the last couple of months.

So here’s how to watch WWE SummerSlam 2024 on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

SummerSlam 2024 Card

Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk (Seth Rollins as special guest referee)

Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight – for the WWE United States Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker – for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther – for the World Heavyweight Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax – for the WWE Women’s Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley – for the Women’s World Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa – for the Undisputed WWE Championship

WWE SummerSlam 2024 start time

The main SummerSlam card starts at midnight UK time on the evening of Saturday August 3 / the morning of Sunday August 4.

There'll be a pre-show which will be free to air on WWE's YouTube channel that starts at 10pm on August 3.

Is Summerslam on Netflix?

No, you cannot watch SummerSlam on Netflix.

In early 2024, WWE signed a wide-ranging streaming deal with Netflix, but that won’t come into effect until January 2025 when RAW, SmackDown, NXT and the monthly premium live events will switch to the streaming platform in the UK. Essentially, Netflix will replace the WWE Network from that point on.

How to watch SummerSlam 2024 in the UK

For now, it’s “as you were” in the UK. SummerSlam will, as usual, be screened on the WWE Network. If you don’t have a live subscription, you can sign up here for £9.99 a month. You can also sign up to watch the event on TNT Sports for £19.99.

The pre-show on WWE’s YouTube channel is available for free.

