How to watch WWE Money in the Bank in the UK: Live stream and card info

How to watch the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 in the UK: One of the most exciting wrestling events of the year takes place this weekend. Here’s how Brits can watch.

The Money in the Bank premium live event traditionally features a pair of matches with literal high stakes. The fabled briefcase, containing a contract gauranteeing a shot at the WWE championship of the bearer’s choosing at a time of their choosing, is hung high from the ring.

Garmin Vivoactive 5 Reduction The stylish Garmin Vivoactive 5 is now going for a much lower price on Amazon, making this the perfect time to pick one up and reach your fitness goals. Amazon

Was £259.99

Now £229 View Deal

To grab it the six men or six women competing in the respective matches must climb ladders and retrieve the case suspended above the competitors.

The winners offer a good indication of the competitors WWE intends to get behind for the next 12 months and, historically, the win has led to a successful “cash in” of the briefcase to become a world champion.

The two MitB matches are joined by a great looking Intercontinental Championship match and what Jim Ross would surely describe as a “slobber knocker” of a six man tag team match. The World Heavyweight Championship is also on the line.

So here’s how to watch the WWE Money in the Bank event on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

Money in the Bank card

Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre.

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder matchIyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins.

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker.

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

Money in the Bank UK start time

The main Money in the Bank card starts at midnight time on the evening of Saturday July 6 / the morning of Sunday July 7. There’ll be a pre-show which will be free to air on WWE’s YouTube channel that starts at 10pm on July 6.

Is Money in the Bank on Netflix?

No, you cannot watch the Money in the Bank on Netflix.

In early 2024, WWE signed a wide-ranging streaming deal with Netflix, but that won’t come into effect until January 2025 when RAW, SmackDown, NXT and the monthly premium live events will switch to the streaming platform in the UK. Essentially, Netflix will replace the WWE Network from that point on.

How to watch Money in the Bank in the UK

For now, it’s “as you were” in the UK. Money in the Bank will, as usual, be screened on the WWE Network. If you don’t have a live subscription, you can sign up here for £9.99 a month. You can also sign up to watch the event on TNT Sports for £14.99.

The pre-show on WWE’s YouTube channel is available for free.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.