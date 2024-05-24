How to watch WWE King and Queen of the Ring live in the UK

How to watch the WWE King of the Ring 2024: Wrestling royalty will be crowned this weekend as the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments conclude. Here’s how to stream the event live in the UK.

It’s one of WWE’s bi-annual jaunts to the sportswashing captial of the world, Saudi Arabia. This time it’s for the revamped King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

The event has drifted in and out of favour with WWF/E since the 1980s. I have great memories of watching the likes of Bret and Owen Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin win the events in the mid-90s.

The event returns in 2024 and the stakes have now been raised. The respective male and female winners will earn a world title shot at SummerSlam in August.

So who is in contention this year? On the men’s side, Gunther has already qualified for the finals and will take on the winner of the Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga bout taking place on Friday Night Smackdown.

Vying for the Queen of the Ring are Raw newcomer Lyra Valkyrie and the winner of the Nia Jax vs. Bianca Belair match, also taking place on Smackdown.

As well as the coronations, some of WWE’s biggest titles are on the line. Cody Rhodes will defend his WWE Undisputed Championship against United States Champion Logan Paul, while Becky Lynch will face a challenge from Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship.

The Intercontinental Championship will also be up for grabs as champ Sami Zayn puts the gold on the line in a triple threat match against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed.

The event takes place on Saturday at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which will mean a convenient time for Brits hoping to tune into the event.

So here’s how to watch the WWE King and Queen 2024 event on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

King and Queen of the Ring UK start time

The main King and Queen of the Ring card starts at 6PM UK time on Saturday May 25. There’ll be a one hour pre-show which will be free to air on WWE’s YouTube channel that starts at 5PM.

Is the King and Queen of the Ring on Netflix?

No, you cannot watch the King and Queen of the Ring on Netflix.

In rearly 2024, WWE signed a wide-ranging streaming deal with Netflix, but that won’t come into effect until January 2025 when RAW, SmackDown, NXT and the monthly premium live events will switch to the streaming platform in the UK. Essentially, Netflix will replace the WWE Network from that point on.

How to watch the King and Queen of the Ring in the UK

For now, it’s “as you were” in the UK. King and Queen of the Ring will, as usual be screened on the WWE Network. If you don’t have a live subscription, you can sign up here for £9.99 a month. You can also sign up to watch the event on TNT Sports for £14.99.

The pre-show on WWE’s YouTube channel is available for free.

