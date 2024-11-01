Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Card, start time, live stream info

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch the WWE Crown Jewel 2024: WWE is off to aid in a little sportswashing in Saudi Arabia this weekend while crowning some gaudy new champions of champions.

The annual Crown Jewel event remains a sore subject among WWE fans, for numerous reasons. There’s the shocking human rights record of the regime, the need for the women’s competitors to wear full body suits, and the fact top matches are happening that should probably be saved for bigger events on US soil.

However, be that as it may, for those watching Crown Jewel this weekend, WWE is putting on a spectacular card for the assembled Saudi dignitaries and those watching on PPV around the world.

There’ll be a pair of Crown Jewel Champions crowned, one on the men’s side and one on the women’s side. The winner of the WWE Championship vs World Heavyweight Championship matchups will become the proud guardian of a horrendously opulent, but ultimately meaningless championship that’s likely to be contested only once a year.

Cody Rhodes will battle Gunter for the men’s title (which feels like it should have been saved for a future WrestleMania), and Liv Morgan will take on Nia Jax for the women’s title.

Elsewhere, there’s a huge six-man tag team match featuring the reunited OG Bloodline of Roman Reigns and Jimmy and Jey Uso, taking on Solo Sikoa’s new, pretender Bloodline.

Randy Orton battles Kevin Owens in a grudge match, while the United States title will be defended in a triple threat match with LA Knight defending against Andrade and Carmelo Hayes.

The women’s tag team titles are on the line in a fatal four-way match, while Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed are likely to tear the house down given the nature of their feud to date.

So here’s how to watch Crown Jewel 2024 on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house. Or any device for that matter.

Crown Jewel 2024 Card

  • WWE Crown Jewel Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther
  • WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship: Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan
  • Roman Reigns, Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso vs. The Bloodline (three of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa)
  • United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes
  • Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed
  • Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Damage CTRL vs. Meta-Four vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 start time

No need for Brits to stay up late for this one. In fact, you might have to wake up earlier than usual for a Saturday morning. The main WWE Crown Jewel 2024 card starts at 9am UK time on Saturday 2nd November.

We don’t think there’s a pre-show for this one, but keep your eyes peeled to WWE’s YouTube channel around an hour before the show, just in case.

Is WWE Crown Jewel 2024 on Netflix?

No, you cannot watch Crown Jewel on Netflix.

In early 2024, WWE signed a wide-ranging streaming deal with Netflix, but that won’t come into effect until January 2025 when RAW, SmackDown, NXT and the monthly premium live events will switch to the streaming platform in the UK. Essentially, Netflix will replace the WWE Network from that point on.

How to watch Crown Jewel in the UK

For now, it’s “as you were” in the UK. Crown Jewel will, as usual, be screened on the WWE Network. If you don’t have a live subscription, you can sign up here for £9.99 a month. You can also sign up to watch the event on TNT Sports for £14.99.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games.

