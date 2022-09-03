How to watch WWE Clash at the Castle: Live stream the biggest UK wrestling show in 30 years

How to watch WWE Clash at the Castle: World Wrestling Entertainment is hosting its first UK stadium show in 30 years with Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre headlining. Here’s how to watch Clash at the Castle.

If you’re old enough to remember SummerSlam ’92 at Wembley Stadium, you’ll probably know it was a one-of-a-kind deal. It was the first and last WWF/E stadium show to be held on UK soil. I was ten then, now I’m 40.

Clash at the Castle isn’t quite the big deal SummerSlam was all those years ago, but UK wrestling fans are buzzing about this sold out show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, taking place on Saturday night. Fans are travelling from all over the British Isles for this one and with good reason. It isn’t about lip service to UK fans, the card is excellent and right up there with everything WWE has promoted this year.

It comes at a brilliant time for WWE fans too, with plenty buzzing about the positive impact on the product since Paul ‘HHH’ Levesque took over the creative reigns following Vince McMahon’s scandal-laden departure.

Read on for information on the WWE Clash at the Castle start time, card and main event, as well how to watch WWE Clash at the Castle on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

WWE Clash at the Castle card

WWE is bringing out the big guns here, with a WrestleMania-worthy main event as home favourite Drew McIntyre battles Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. It should be a hell of a matchup with plenty of seeds planted on WWE TV for a potential title change.

Elsewhere, Edge and Rey Mysterio are teaming up to face the Judgement Day faction, while there’s a big women’s six person tag team match, Sheamus vs Gunther for the Intercontinental Title (show stealer right there, guys!) and much more.

Here’s the full WWE Clash at the Castle card. As always, the card is subject to change, but here it is at the time of writing (per WWE.com)

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY

Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus

Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day

Expect an appearance from heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury too. He’s also in Wales.

What time does WWE Clash at the Castle start?

WWE Clash at the Castle is being held on Saturday September 3, beginning at 6pm UK time. The castle? It’s Cardiff. The show is being held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It’s one of the UK’s best stadiums and we’re excited to hear the noise the WWE fans bring. The show is expected to last four hours.

How to watch WWE Clash at the Castle in the UK

There are two ways to watch WWE Clash at the Castle in the UK.

The event is live on the WWE Network in the UK. You can sign up for £9.99 a month to watch this show and everything else the WWE has to offer, including a vast archive of pay per views, TV shows, and documentaries.

Alternatively, BT Sport subscribers can watch the event at no extra cost, as part of their subscription. This is a nice bonus as, although BT Sport is the home of WWE TV in the UK, these ‘premium live events’ are usually extra via the WWE Network.

You’ll need an active BT Sport subscription and you can order a monthly pass for £25 per month. There’s no commitment so you can cancel when you want.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.